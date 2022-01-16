While Boris Johnson’s under fire, Scottish independence could make headway

Scottish flag on a lamppost and Boris Johnson looking confused in the House of Commons


Scandalous as the partygate revelations hitting Boris Johnson’s government are, they shouldn’t distract from the accusations of “dodgy” and “illegal” acts in which it’s up to its neck. Nor should they distract from Tory attacks on our health service and civil liberties.

But more importantly, this scandal shouldn’t hide that the Tories haven’t completed their destruction of all that’s good. And there’s still time to stop them. In fact, these scandals might just have given the fight back the shot in the arm it needed. An opportunity for change, if you will.

The All Under One Banner (AUOB) Scottish independence movement certainly believe it is. It’s organising another rally for Scottish independence on the back of this latest Tory scandal. It will take place on Saturday 22 January in Glasgow:

Growing, growing, growing…

While the movement for Scottish independence has been growing for some time, recent Tory scandals from partygate to PPE – in addition to Johnson’s disastrous handling of the pandemic – have given it even greater impetus:

Author Edwin Hayward, albeit tongue in cheek, also sees it as an opportunity for Scottish Tories. They could finally use Scottish independence to get rid of Johnson as their leader:

Some independence supporters feel the current scandal highlights that it’s more to do with a corrupt system than one man:

And, separate to Scottish independence, actor and writer David Schneider highlight other Tory scandals going on at the same time:

While there are those who may believe it’s better – for the sake of independence – to leave Johnson in power, AUOB feels that risk is too great:

This present moment could be a real opportunity

The simple act of removing Johnson won’t deliver Scottish independence. Nor will it, by itself, reverse the damage done to people’s lives or livelihoods by years of Tory policy. In fact, it will only result in Johnson being replaced by “another rotten Tory”. But if the Scottish independence movement sees the culmination of Tory scandals as an opportunity to take to the streets, then surely other movements will too. And they could then build on their existing street campaigns.

The attacks on what we value most are so serious that we could be living with their consequences for some time. But there is real hope. Because, large as the Tory majority is, the Tory leadership didn’t have loyalty in its ranks even before the partygate scandal got as big as it has. So, whoever takes over from Johnson could find themselves in a tricky position if public anger against Tory rule becomes widespread.

It’s no surprise to anyone that the Tories are corrupt. Nor is it any surprise that Starmer’s Labour doesn’t offer a real alternative. The Scottish independence movement sees this, and the time to act is now.

