The BBC just disgraced itself over prince Andrew
BBC News‘s coverage of prince Andrew Windsor buying his way out of child sexual assault allegations has provoked uproar. It’s because of the reporting of royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell. People have branded him and the BBC a “disgrace“. And when you see Witchell’s report, it’s of little wonder.
Andrew Windsor: gaslighting survivors?
PA reported that on Tuesday 15 February a US court said Windsor and child sexual assault survivor Virginia Giuffre had settled out of court. Giuffre’s lawyer David Boies wrote jointly with Windsor’s lawyers to say that the parties had “reached a settlement in principle”.
Court documents show, PA said, that Windsor will make a “substantial donation to Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights”. He has also pledged to “demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein” by supporting the “fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims”.
In other words, Windsor has paid-off Giuffre to make the allegations go away. And his comments about ‘fighting the evils of sex trafficking’ have essentially gaslighted survivors. Because as journalist Mark Acheson pointed out, Windsor should have been doing this “from the very start” – if he’s innocent, of course. But then the BBC got involved – and made the situation even more disgraceful.
BBC: disgraceful reporting
Royal correspondent Witchell gave his assessment of the story. He posed the question no-one was asking:
Could there be a route back to public life for Andrew?
In most people’s eyes, Windsor – who didn’t initially apologise to survivors for his friendship with child rapist Jeffery Epstein – shouldn’t have a way back into public life; in fact, many would argue that prison may be a better place for him. But Witchell posed the question anyway. He continued regarding Windsor’s return to public life:
Read on...
It is… very hard to see that. I mean, let’s be honest about it: he’s been shown to have very poor judgement, he’s… a liability, and frankly what charity would want him?
Giuffre has not withdrawn her allegations that Windsor is a perpetrator of child sexual assault. So, “poor judgement” is quite the understatement from Witchell.
Disrespecting survivors
Twitter reacted accordingly to Witchell’s deeply unpleasant reporting:
Would anyone want someone who has been called a "sweaty nonce" to represent their charity that fights sex trafficking? Only a couple of blokes completely closed off from reality would ask this out loud. https://t.co/u19vjAmuay
— Edie Wyatt (@msediewyatt) February 16, 2022
If this is the only route back, there is no route back. Pretty offensive suggestion frankly… https://t.co/WB52fQRERy
— Sean Dromgoole – Hands! Face! Cake! (@SeanDromgoole) February 16, 2022
What planet are these bootlickers living on? https://t.co/Rq3W8hn45P
— Ed Westby (@Ed_Westby) February 16, 2022
This sycophantic royal reporting by the BBC is nothing new. But even by its low standards, Witchell’s appalling take disrespected child sexual abuse survivors everywhere.
Featured image via BBC iPlayer – screengrabs
We need your help to keep speaking the truth
Every story that you have come to us with; each injustice you have asked us to investigate; every campaign we have fought; each of your unheard voices we amplified; we do this for you. We are making a difference on your behalf.
Our fight is your fight. You’ve supported our collective struggle every time you gave us a like; and every time you shared our work across social media. Now we need you to support us with a monthly donation.
We have published nearly 2,000 articles and over 50 films in 2021. And we want to do this and more in 2022 but we don’t have enough money to go on at this pace. So, if you value our work and want us to continue then please join us and be part of The Canary family.
In return, you get:
* Advert free reading experience
* Quarterly group video call with the Editor-in-Chief
* Behind the scenes monthly e-newsletter
* 20% discount in our shop
Almost all of our spending goes to the people who make The Canary’s content. So your contribution directly supports our writers and enables us to continue to do what we do: speaking truth, powered by you. We have weathered many attempts to shut us down and silence our vital opposition to an increasingly fascist government and right-wing mainstream media.
With your help we can continue:
* Holding political and state power to account
* Advocating for the people the system marginalises
* Being a media outlet that upholds the highest standards
* Campaigning on the issues others won’t
* Putting your lives central to everything we do
We are a drop of truth in an ocean of deceit. But we can’t do this without your support. So please, can you help us continue the fight?
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.