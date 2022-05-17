The Daily Star just did the Guardian’s job for it
Who’d have thought that the Daily Star would end up being more truthful than the Guardian? Well, this is 2022 – anything is possible. And the notorious tabloid just put the allegedly left-wing broadsheet to shame over Tory MP Rachel MacLean’s response to the so-called ‘cost of living crisis’.
Rachel MacLean: shithouse extraordinaire
As the Big Issue reported, the Tory minister faced a backlash after saying poor people need to work more hours or get better paid jobs. This was in response to what the political and media class are calling the ‘cost of living crisis’. At The Canary, we prefer to call it an ongoing class war.
Government minister MacLean said during an interview with Sky News that:
Over the long term we need to have a plan to grow the economy and make sure that people are able to protect themselves better – whether that is by taking on more hours or moving to a better paid job and these are long term actions but that’s what we’re focused on as a government.
Never mind the fact that one in eight workers are in poverty, or that poverty itself is the fault of the system and the government, not the individual. Of course, we wouldn’t expect a Tory MP to admit that. Thankfully, Sky News‘s Kay Burley pulled her up on it:
Rachel Maclean: People can protect themselves better from the cost of living crisis "by taking on more hours or moving to a better job"#KayBurley: Some people are working 3 jobs, they're working every hour they can… but they're still having to go to food banks#BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/CP5dslPHK9
Read on...Support us and go ad-free
— Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) May 16, 2022
Maybe we’d also expect the Guardian to call it out forcefully? Sadly not.
Daily Star doing the Guardian‘s job for it
The Guardian failed to even report on MacLean’s comments. It was left to columnists Dr Frances Ryan and Marina Hyde to mention the story. Considering the wilful obtuseness of MacLean, the Guardian surely should have at least reported on it. People need to know that MacLean’s is the kind of mindset that pervades the government and the Tory Party, believing that poor people are irresponsible and poverty is their own fault. But no. There was nothing on the front page on 17 May nor any reporting:
Tuesdays #TheGuardian #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/d0B5Mrdbxe
— TSC News Channel – TomorrowsPapersToday (@channel_tsc) May 16, 2022
Thankfully, one media outlet did report on MacLean’s comments with some brutal honesty. It was the Daily Star. The tabloid ran with the headline:
DON’T BE SO POOR
The Daily Star continued in this sarcastic tone:
Minister: Either get a better job or work harder in the crappy one you have
daily star doing the guardian's job for it i see🤷♂️#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/9aM91CBH8w
— Steve Topple (@MrTopple) May 16, 2022
The point being, of course, that MacLean either has no idea about how the rest of us live, or she does, and is gaslighting millions of people. The Daily Star also highlighted MacLean’s hypocrisy, given that she bags £218k in expenses.
When a notorious tabloid calls out the class war while the Guardian turns the other cheek, the state of the UK media landscape really is a peculiar one.
Featured image via The Canary, Wikimedia and David Woolfall – Wikimedia, reduced in size under licence CC BY 3.0
We need your help to keep speaking the truth
Every story that you have come to us with; each injustice you have asked us to investigate; every campaign we have fought; each of your unheard voices we amplified; we do this for you. We are making a difference on your behalf.
Our fight is your fight. You’ve supported our collective struggle every time you gave us a like; and every time you shared our work across social media. Now we need you to support us with a monthly donation.
We have published nearly 2,000 articles and over 50 films in 2021. And we want to do this and more in 2022 but we don’t have enough money to go on at this pace. So, if you value our work and want us to continue then please join us and be part of The Canary family.
In return, you get:
* Advert free reading experience
* Quarterly group video call with the Editor-in-Chief
* Behind the scenes monthly e-newsletter
* 20% discount in our shop
Almost all of our spending goes to the people who make The Canary’s content. So your contribution directly supports our writers and enables us to continue to do what we do: speaking truth, powered by you. We have weathered many attempts to shut us down and silence our vital opposition to an increasingly fascist government and right-wing mainstream media.
With your help we can continue:
* Holding political and state power to account
* Advocating for the people the system marginalises
* Being a media outlet that upholds the highest standards
* Campaigning on the issues others won’t
* Putting your lives central to everything we do
We are a drop of truth in an ocean of deceit. But we can’t do this without your support. So please, can you help us continue the fight?
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.