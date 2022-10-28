This week of lectures on race and class is not to be missed

It’s a time of crisis. The coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, plummeting living standards, capitalist decay, and the climate emergency affect us all. But it’s not quite that simple. With xenophobic populism and nationalism on the rise around the world, class analysis alone isn’t enough for us to understand the world.

Now, a timely and free week of lectures by the Stuart Hall Foundation can help provide critical insight into how class and race interact and intersect. The late Stuart Hall was arguably the foremost cultural theorist of his generation. He was also a political campaigner and a founder of the New Left Review.

The lecture series laid on by his foundation will run from 31 October to 5 November, between 5pm and 6.30pm every evening:

The panels will cover education and policing, activism, healthcare, and housing:

The four panel sessions across the four days are focused on these crucial areas: Day 1 – 31st Oct, 5-6.30pm GMT:

Education and Policing Day 2 – 1st Nov, 5-6.30pm GMT:

Activism Day 3 – 2nd Nov, 5-6.30pm GMT:

Housing Day 4 – 3rd Nov, 5-6.30pm GMT:

Healthcare

The confirmed speakers are drawn from across academia, journalism, and frontline activism:

Inequalities

Organisers from the Stuart Hall Foundation said:

While Covid-19 highlighted and exacerbated longstanding racial and ethnic inequalities in the UK across a range of social arenas, the ensuing crises in living standards and the criminalising of protests could further entrench these inequalities.

They added:

As the pandemic wanes, we are thrusted deeper into a confluence of crises: Governmental inertia in response to the cost of living crisis and climate change, and a coordinated attack on the civic right to protest by the state’s Policing, Crimes, Sentencing and Courts Bill. While Covid-19 threw existing inequalities into sharp relief, these crises continue to disproportionally impact the lives of society’s most vulnerable people.

Tickets for this important lecture series can be booked through Eventbrite now.

