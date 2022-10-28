This week of lectures on race and class is not to be missed
It’s a time of crisis. The coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, plummeting living standards, capitalist decay, and the climate emergency affect us all. But it’s not quite that simple. With xenophobic populism and nationalism on the rise around the world, class analysis alone isn’t enough for us to understand the world.
Now, a timely and free week of lectures by the Stuart Hall Foundation can help provide critical insight into how class and race interact and intersect. The late Stuart Hall was arguably the foremost cultural theorist of his generation. He was also a political campaigner and a founder of the New Left Review.
The lecture series laid on by his foundation will run from 31 October to 5 November, between 5pm and 6.30pm every evening:
Racial Inequality in Times of Crises
A week-long conference exploring the impact of present-day crises on ethnic minority people in the UK, in partnership with @EthnicityUK
🗓️ 31st Oct – 3rd Nov, 5pm – 6.30pm each day
🌐 Online
🆓 Free
💻 Sign up here: https://t.co/O0xFsLIWhy pic.twitter.com/daOwYMNBOj
— The Stuart Hall Foundation (@StuartHallFdn) October 25, 2022
The panels will cover education and policing, activism, healthcare, and housing:
The four panel sessions across the four days are focused on these crucial areas:
Day 1 – 31st Oct, 5-6.30pm GMT:
Education and Policing
Day 2 – 1st Nov, 5-6.30pm GMT:
Activism
Day 3 – 2nd Nov, 5-6.30pm GMT:
Housing
Day 4 – 3rd Nov, 5-6.30pm GMT:
Healthcare pic.twitter.com/NC1A2SXcB0
— The Stuart Hall Foundation (@StuartHallFdn) October 25, 2022
The confirmed speakers are drawn from across academia, journalism, and frontline activism:
The confirmed speakers across the conference are:@inequalccsr / @NExclusions / @ButtJabeer / @omie_dale / @EdgeDawn / @stuhodkinson / John Holmwood / @sajeraj / Remi Joseph-Salisbury / @DharmiKapadia / @RubyJLL / @deNoronhaNigel / @jasebyjason / @sazpaps / @ramsdenkarelse pic.twitter.com/rjbHva9KKc
— The Stuart Hall Foundation (@StuartHallFdn) October 25, 2022
Inequalities
Organisers from the Stuart Hall Foundation said:
While Covid-19 highlighted and exacerbated longstanding racial and ethnic inequalities in the UK across a range of social arenas, the ensuing crises in living standards and the criminalising of protests could further entrench these inequalities.
They added:
As the pandemic wanes, we are thrusted deeper into a confluence of crises: Governmental inertia in response to the cost of living crisis and climate change, and a coordinated attack on the civic right to protest by the state’s Policing, Crimes, Sentencing and Courts Bill. While Covid-19 threw existing inequalities into sharp relief, these crises continue to disproportionally impact the lives of society’s most vulnerable people.
Tickets for this important lecture series can be booked through Eventbrite now.
