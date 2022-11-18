Twitter teeters on brink as Musk’s mass staff purge continues to backfire

Elon Musk turns to his left.


Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover has gone from bad to worse. His attempt to run the platform he spent $44bn on has been marked by embarrassment after embarrassment. The hyper-sensitive billionaire has even taken to firing his engineers via the app itself.

Now it’s being reported that staff have been locked out of the social media platform’s HQ in San Francisco. Some are speculating that it is because of fears angry staff will sabotage the app:

Hardcore?

The concerns follow news that a large number of staff rejected Musk’s latest ultimatum that they go ‘hardcore‘ with their working practices:

Billionaires, one commentator suggested, need workers more than workers needs billionaires: 

Sadness in their eyes

And yet amid the chaos, people still found time to reflect on Twitter’s apparent demise. For some, Musk’s antics led to existential questions:

Sadness was mixed in with the general sense that the show as over:

One US politician pointed out that as irritating and brain melting as Twitter can be, it was – for many people – a space to organise and connect:

Greatest hits

Meanwhile, others reflected that some of their personal greatest Tweets had been based on particularly unpleasant material:

And there was still time for a pun here and there:

The End of Days?

The entire Twitter/Musk spectacle has a strange air to it. Like a dry run for the apocalypse, if the apocalypse was basically people just laughing at Elon Musk.

And yet it’s true that Twitter will be missed in some respects. It’s always been vapid, but it’s also been a vital broadcasting and organising space.

Alternatively, if the Accursed Bird App somehow survives, we can all happily go back to doom-scrolling at 2am.

Featured image via Wikimedia Commons/JD Lasica, cropped to 770 x 403, CC BY 2.0.

