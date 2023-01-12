Britain’s most tedious centrists are still crying about Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn in portrait


To us, he’s a kindly socialist grandad figure who likes large vegetables. But to centrists, Jeremy Corbyn remains an object of absolute terror who has to be lied about and disparaged at every turn. So it was that MP Liz Kendall (remember her? No?) clashed with Corbyn on Robert Peston’s ITV show on Wednesday 11 January.

Liz who?

Kendall, who we should always remember lost massively to Corbyn in the 2015 Labour leadership election, decided to roll out some of the ageing attack lines loved by Red Tories across the land. She tried to argue that Corbyn only has himself to blame for being ejected from the Parliamentary Labour Party (PLP). She also rehashed the old centrist line that Corbyn was to blame for antisemitism in Labour and that Corbyn should apologise:

Corbyn rejected the charges. He pointed out that he had commissioned a report by Shami Chakrabarti on the issue and apologised repeatedly for anyone affected. However, Corbyn reiterated that the scale of antisemitism in the party had been exaggerated for political purposes by his opponents. This was something which the Forde report partly confirmed, calling antisemitism a “factional weapon” used by both sides of the party – but specifically to Corbyn’s opponents as a “means of attacking” him.

Loser

Corbyn supporters slammed Kendall on Twitter. One made sure that his followers were fully aware that Kendall is most famous for getting very few votes in a leadership contest – just in case anyone forgot:

Kendall’s rather wooden diatribe even made one viewer gasp:

And journalist Ian Fraser said Kendall came across as a “truly horrible” person:

Kendall was branded “derogatory” and “condescending” towards Corbyn:

Labour: fearful of Corbyn?

The continued centrist assault on Corbyn started to grate a long time ago – not just because they are vapid people, but also because they base their analysis on so many untruths.

But, it also tells a story. The reason Keir Starmer and the likes of Kendall are so desperate to slander Corbyn is because they fear and hate the ordinary working people who identify with the reformist program he put forward during his time as leader. Sadly, these capitalist goons are what the public is left with in the Labour Party, now – and Corbyn is well out of this toxic mess.

Featured image via Wikimedia Commons/Jeremy Corbyn, cropped to 770 x 403, licenced under CC 1.0 Universal.

      1. Sadly as we watch the NHS and Welfare State being Dismantled and totally Destroyed by the Government and The Starmer Party formerly Blair’s insidious New Labour Party this Persons Government set in motion the Privatisation of the NHS. What a Tragedy. You Working Class English Instigated a Social Catastrophe by abandoning Jeremy Corbyn allowing the craven cowardly despotic behaviour of the Starmer Right Wing Party to Destroy the only decent English Labour leader in over 80 Years. I said at the time that you as a Nation would reap what you sowed and boy was I correct your betrayal of the Working Poor People of Britain in Voting Conservative in a Racially Motivated Election showed England for the Nation it is. RACISM is the conclusion of the 2019 Election which was not about what was best for the UK but you English getting rid of as many Immigrants as you Could. You can run but you cannot hide the Majority of the English Electorate VOTED TORY to get rid of Foreigners End Off. As for Kendal take a look at what you voted for as an opposition MP bad enough that you Voted for the Racist Party but to give Scummy little people like Kendal power of opposition is if it was not so fucking Tragic it would be Hilarious. The likes of Her(Kendal) Starmer Streeting Ashworth Evans Philips Cooper Eagles Hodge a Lousy foul mouthed LYING DAME Sugar an Ignorant Bastard not one of the Fascist Tory Party MPs or the Starmer Nazi Party give one flying fuck about Us the Plebiscite’s. The above mentioned are Corrupt Slanderous Lying Criminals but You The Majority of English Voters trusted them more than Jeremy Corbyn Nuff said methinks.

        1. @Paddy1875 : ” RACISM is the conclusion of the 2019 Election which was not about what was best for the UK but you English getting rid of as many Immigrants as you Could. You can run but you cannot hide the Majority of the English Electorate VOTED TORY to get rid of Foreigners End Off.”

          While generally in agreement with your points, I should point out that of 2019 votes cast in English constituencies (excluding Wales, Scotland, Ireland) only 47.2% were for the Tories – the majority of English constituency voters did NOT vote Tory.

          The reason that they got such a big majority on less than half the votes (43.6% across the whole UK) is our antiquated parliamentary system.

          The system needs to be changed first and foremost. Unfortunately, neither the Tory or Tory Lite party want to change anything.

          1. Somewhat of a reactionary comment ~ aye? Brexit folk were forced to vote Tory against many’s better judgement because Labour didn’t take or heed seriously the democratic wish of a huge swathe of the electorate wanted to leave the EU. Labour’s unlistening, Westminster bubble-wrapped PLP missed a trick in stupidly passing off Brexit as wholly a “Tory Brexit” which it never was and still isn’t. The Remain mantra insultingly levelled that those that voted Leave were solely out to “get rid of foreigners” was and is an sloppy lie trotted out by the Remain mob who against all the odds woke up on that fateful morning after the 2016 referendum and found to all’s surprise the unthinkable, surprising and most unlikely had occurred not just to downhearted and disbelieving Remainers but to us Brexit folk too. C’est la vie ~ aye?

            1. @Microbe : “…Labour didn’t take or heed seriously the democratic wish of a huge swathe of the electorate wanted to leave the EU.”

              Well, that was the MSM take on the subject, certainly.

              In reality, the “huge swathe” of the electorate who wanted Brexit was actually just 51.89% . You could just as easily argue that a “huge swathe” wanted to remain.

              As for Labour’s stance – as enshrined in the 2019 manifesto – it could basically be summed up thus :

              1 – Continue with Brexit negotiations and attempt to get the best possible deal.

              2 – Once a deal was reached, it would be put before the electorate to be voted on. Either we left on those confirmed terms, or remained.

              At the very least we’d have known what we were going to get, rather than leave it all to a bunch of Old Etonians and their hangers on, who had no idea whatsoever what to do.

              And more to the point, we’d have had a say in the matter before a final decision was taken.

              And any deal Corbyn may have reached would almost certainly have been better, given that he would be seen by the EU as a proper politician, rather than the Johnson / Farage school of disruptive populist non-negotiating.

              All this “Labour’s stance on Brexit made people vote Tory” stuff was just another MSM propaganda stream. As usual, too many people fell for it.

    2. What a dead soul she comes across as; she wouldn’t know true goodness if it was staring at her in the face!
      Deep Sigh…
      I don’t judge people, as such; but she has been Hoodwinked by the movement started by the Right Wing press at the end of 2017 -when Jeremy’s Labour were well-ahead in the Polls -they got together to work out how to stop his popularity asap!
      They knw what they were doing; why they were doing it (Shameless and utter self-centredness); and how they would do it!
      I have said to Jeremy if I were you I would get angry at these appalling people, who deep in their minds, know how much you have done against all forms of racism, incl. anti-Semitism.!

    3. This is all about attention-seeking and jealousy from someone who was flattened by Corbyn during the previous Labour leadership contest. She knows Jeremy to this day a is a far, far mor popular figure with a following she could ever dream of. Is there actually anyone with any political substance at all who supports the current Labour regime? Embarrassing.

    4. Thanks Joe.

      I have lodged a complaint with ITV. Thought I’d share it with you:

      “Regarding the Peston show 11 Jan 2023, Liz Kendall MP made inaccurate comments on and remarks to Jeremy Corbyn MP in respect of his comments following the publication of the EHRC report on Antisemitism in Labour.

      Surely ITV cannot facilitate such lies to go unchecked or unchallenged, let alone be neutral regarding any legal consequences of such situations?

      The EHRC report was clear in its findings and recommendations which Mr Corbyn complied with. The Labour Party-commissioned Forde Report findings also confirmed the accuracy and permissable nature of his comments.

      If Liz Kendall desires to challenge the findings and recommendations of both of these legal documents then of course she is at liberty to do so. However, I cannot see how making her own interpretations in the form of a personal public attack, possibly slanderous or libellous, against an individual is acceptable on your broadcasting platform. Furthermore, Mr Corbyn was denied any realistic opportunity to challenge her assertions and accusations when it was clear that he was attempting to do so.

      Notwithstanding the vitriolic and bilious nature of her behaviour which was just as unacceptable, I would like to register my complaint with you in the strongest possible terms. Therefore I would like to see you publicly disassociate from Liz Kendalls remarks, apologise for your channel’s enabling of such atrocious behaviour and extend those to Mr Corbyn himself.

      Of course, it would go without saying that any legal case that may ensue from this matter would be assisted by yourselves via access to the footage involved.

      Thank you”

    5. The only reason that Corbyn is not Prime Minister now is simple. The British media told the half witted British public to not vote for Corbyn and the half witted public did what they were told, as always. Until these dullards realise that this media and this government have no interest in what is good for the majority of Britons then there is no hope for democracy in this country.

