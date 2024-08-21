Undertones star-turned-water campaigner Feargal Sharkey has launched an anti-sewage coalition. In October, he will lead the ‘March for Clean Water’ to mark the first 100 days of the new Labour government’s failure to mop up the water companies’ pollution mess.

But there’s a reason a Labour-run UK has rivers and oceans roiling in shit. Sharkey himself is part of the problem.

Water companies: coalition to take on the sewage scandal

On Wednesday 21 August, anti-sewage campaigner Feargal Sharkey announced the new coalition:

#floodthestreets Turn your outrage into action. Join me, March for Clean Water, Sat 26th of October 2024, Parliament Square London. https://t.co/36CPQOIBAu — Feargal Sharkey (@Feargal_Sharkey) August 21, 2024

As River Action detailed on its website, this will involve a ‘March for Clean Water’ on the 26 October:

which is timed to mark the end of the first 100 days of the new government, and days before the Chancellor’s first budget (October 30), when environmental campaigners will be watching closely for financial commitments to protect the environment, will involve scores of participating groups and well-known personalities, including river campaigner Feargal Sharkey. They invite the public to join in one simple demand of Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer: to take immediate and decisive action to end the poisoning of our rivers, lakes and seas by the lethal cocktail of raw sewage, agricultural waste and other chemical pollutants, that over recent years have been allowed to leave most of our waterways so filthy that they present major risks to human health and untold damage to nature. This must include: a plan to address the continuous illegal dumping of raw sewage by the water companies;

a full set of solutions to end all other major sources of water pollution;

the reform of our failed regulatory system, including Ofwat and the Environment Agency, so the law can be effectively enforced against polluters

Multiple environmental groups plan to join the protest:

🪧 Water we want? Clean #rivers! 🚨 Every British river is suffering as a result of a range of pollutants. Join us on 26th Oct at the March for Clean Water in London to show your support for cleaning up our waters and ending freshwater #pollution. 👉 https://t.co/UmGROGO6kQ pic.twitter.com/6kzvp50Bj9 — The Rivers Trust (@theriverstrust) August 21, 2024

☠️ STOP THE POISONING OF BRITAIN’S WATERWAYS 📅 26 Oct 2024. 📍London ⚠️ Water is life. Yet here in Britain, it’s on life support. ⚠️ 📢 Join us on the #26Oct as we march on the streets of London to reclaim our right to clean water for everyone across the UK… 1/2🧵 pic.twitter.com/PTbaLP6gNs — RiverActionUK (@RiverActionUK) August 21, 2024

📢 What do we want!

📢 Clean Water!

📢 When do we want it?

📢 NOW! ✊ We’re stoked to be a key partner in this march on London. We demand an end to the poisoning of Britain’s waterways.#OCEANACTIVISTS, GAS MASKS AT THE READY! 👉https://t.co/B3zOK3x32a👈#floodthestreets pic.twitter.com/2AoAIakt2l — Surfers Against Sewage (@sascampaigns) August 21, 2024

Sharkey: Starmer suck-up should have seen it coming

If only someone could have predicted a Labour Party government plagued with water company lobbyists links would fall at the first hurdle. Of course, the Canary, like plenty of others, did precisely that. Sharkey on the other hand?

by ‘campaigner’ you mean ‘labour party activist and shill’. — รℓσαɳε ℓყรɓεƭɦ 🏳️‍🌈 (@SloaneFragment) August 21, 2024

Feargal was entirely confident in Labour’s plan to fix things before the election. Did you ask him why he’s not giving companies time to spend the £80bn they got? — Anonymous Left (@anonymous_left) August 21, 2024

Naturally, the internet has the receipts. Here he is cosying up to Starmer:

It is a huge honour to be President of @serauk Labour’s Environment Campaign and the time really is now. The moment SERA members have been waiting for has finally arrived. See you at the ballot box. pic.twitter.com/4kbYwQ9x7h — Feargal Sharkey (@Feargal_Sharkey) May 25, 2024

In fact, as Sharkey himself acknowledges in that post, he’s quite literally the president of Labour’s main environment campaign group. This is the Socialist Environment and Resources Association (SERA).

That might go some way to explaining his nauseatingly gushing pattern of praise for Labour’s sewage scandal plans. Exhibit number one:

A tale of two political parties. One, Gov, are set to weaken water targets and delay their implementation. The other, Labour, want to make water company directors personally liable, introduce automatic fines and reduce sewage discharges by 90% by 2030. You decide. https://t.co/9Q6pWQ6Deg — Feargal Sharkey (@Feargal_Sharkey) December 9, 2022

Back in 2022, Sharkey was schmoozing with then shadow environment minister Tim McMahon MP at the Labour Party conference:

A huge thank you once again to @JimfromOldham and all at @UKLabour for the last few days. An absolute honour to be able to speak at conference and great to see that Labour are responding so well to the attack our environment is under. Much to do but we will get it done. 👋👋👋 https://t.co/i7bLFAkI60 — Feargal Sharkey (@Feargal_Sharkey) September 28, 2022

This is the same McMahon who in one breath, introduced a (doomed-to-fail) piece of legislation to tackle water company pollution, then toed the party whip and abstained on a Lib Dem amendment to criminalise companies in another.

The clean water campaigner has only continued to heap stinking piles of unearned praise on the party for its pre-election promises. We think if you have to spell out that “it’s not a party political broadcast”, it might well be just that:

“Labour unveils plan to end sewage dumping as Keir Starmer accuses Government of turning rivers into ‘sewer’”. This is not a party political broadcast but @UKLabour has a much better plan right now that that act of desperation gov have pumping out.https://t.co/IAy0zs7hZe — Feargal Sharkey (@Feargal_Sharkey) April 2, 2023

“Now we’re talking” – are we though? See Labour abstention above:

“LABOUR leader Keir Starmer has told of his love of the Lake District as he promises a Labour government will bring in tough new regulations to sanction water company bosses for illegal dumping of sewage in Lakes such as Windermer.” Now we’re talking. https://t.co/GS1Gwpzj0A — Feargal Sharkey (@Feargal_Sharkey) May 27, 2024

Up shit’s creak again, with a red paddle

Unsurprisingly, Labour hasn’t lived up to any of its pledges yet. And the fact is, Labour’s plans weren’t much cop to begin with. Multiple environmental groups and political opponents have exposed the glaring holes in Labour’s sewage pollution pledges. Most notably, under Starmer, Labour has walked back plans to nationalise the industry.

And Sharkey can hardly claim people haven’t been warning him this all along:

“Could” is in that sentence , in other words , they want you to vote for them, promise it and then say they will look into it once in power and it can’t be done , no change again — Michael Onions (@onions2903) October 11, 2023

Labour are Pro-business therefore special measures and not nationalisation #BrokenBritain — asum izak (@yrubswed) June 22, 2024

They’ve already reneged on a pledge to nationalise which is the ONLY solution. Increasing fines won’t work. Who’s daft enough to believe a word @Keir_Starmer says. You up for a gong Feargal? You ignore everyone that points this out. Is a bit of imperialist tat worth it? — Jayne Doherty (@jayneb64) June 22, 2024

“That is why I am backing Labour’s plans to put the water companies under special measures.” Why do I feel that part of these ‘special measures’ will involve Starmer finding a nice job in a toothless quango for Feargal Sharkey – and very little will change? pic.twitter.com/79bnGKTtsE — Roger Gall (@Shambles151) June 22, 2024

Sharkey may have fallen hook, line, and stinker for the opportunistic Labour turds floating in the party’s election pledges, but plenty of us didn’t. We’ll leave the falling into a festering pool of privatisation’s broken promises to another slimy politician – yes, we mean Lib Dem leader Ed Davey plunging bottom-first into a sewage-spoiled Lake Windermere. Maybe now Labour is in charge, Sharkey will fancy joining him – if he does, it’ll be a cold, harsh dip in reality.

