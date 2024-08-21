Swifitie Starmer has sure taken the friendship bracelets, free Taylor Swift tickets, and tasted it – the political freebie perks that is. Because as it turned out, the prime ministers VIP tickets to the music icon’s London show in June were all bought and paid for – all £4,000 worth.

So while Starmer was condemning so-called benefit “handouts”, the supposed Swiftie fan was getting down to Taylor’s sick beat (no one wants to see that) thanks to… a free political handout.

Taylor Swift: Starmer’s free tickets to the Era’s Tour

As the Canary’s James Wright wrote in June:

Despite spending the first year and a half in lockdown as Labour leader, Starmer has managed to rack up more freebies than all other Labour leaders combined, since records began. Starmer accepted donor gifts from multimillionaires, along with gambling, construction, and shopping corporations. In total, they were worth nearly £30,000. By contrast, Jeremy Corbyn only accepted tickets to Glastonbury 2017 in his five years as Labour leader. He spoke on the Pyramid stage. Ed Miliband, meanwhile, only accepted tickets to the Olympics and Paralympics.

In the immortal words of Taylor Swift herself: “the road not taken looks real good now”.

And, Wright highlighted the staggering hypocrisy of Starmer’s whopping gifts as he railed against benefit claimants for the Telegraph.

In fact, on the 21 of June he was out at his freebie £4,000 ticket Taylor night “campaign pitstop” in Wembley:

Then, on the 22 June, he preached to the right-wing outlet that:

handouts from the state do not nurture the same sense of self-reliant dignity as a fair wage.

So, paid political perks: Starmer’s all for it. Social security helping people living on low incomes and in poverty: the prime minister thinks people should just shake it off. Of course, the fact this was all just a day apart makes it all the more galling.

Still bejeweled?

Thankfully, one poster on X posed the question people were all burning to ask:

Hmm. I wonder if he had his glitter on and was wearing bracelets ?!

On that first part: yes, the prime minister said he was wearing bracelets:

However, the Canary can confirm, glitter was a no-show. See: a People Demand Democracy protester bedazzling the Labour leader at the party’s annual conference in October 2023. Starmer doesn’t like being bejeweled, as he walks in the room, and he sure as hell doesn’t make the whole place shimmer.

Yet while he doesn’t dig that biodegradable glitz and glam, he has clearly had diamonds in his sights, of the billionaire donor kind.

‘Change’ for ‘the better’?

At Taylor Swift’s penultimate night in London on Monday 19 August, she sung her 2008 hit Change. As the Canary’s Rachel Charlton-Dailey – a fellow Swiftie – highlighted:

Starmer’s favourite Taylor Swift number happens to be named the same as the party’s campaign slogan? Well I never:

Here are the lyrics the slimy Taylor Swift-grifter was fangirling over:

And it’s a sad picture, the final blow hits you

Somebody else gets what you wanted again and

You know it’s all the same, another time and place

Repeating history and you’re getting sick of it

But I believe in whatever you do

And I’ll do anything to see it through

Because these things will change

Can you feel it now?

These walls that they put up to hold us back will fall down

It’s a revolution, the time will come

For us to finally win

And we’ll sing hallelujah, we’ll sing hallelujah

So we’ve been outnumbered

Raided and now cornered

It’s hard to fight when the fight ain’t fair

We’re getting stronger now

Find things they never found

They might be bigger

But we’re faster and never scared

You can walk away, say we don’t need this

But there’s something in your eyes

Says we can beat this

Because these things will change

Can you feel it now?

These walls that they put up to hold us back will fall down

It’s a revolution, the time will come

For us to finally win

And we’ll sing hallelujah, we’ll sing hallelujah

Tonight we’ll stand, get off our knees

Fight for what we’ve worked for all these years

And the battle was long, it’s the fight of our lives

But we’ll stand up champions tonight

It was the night things changed

Can you see it now?

These walls that they put up to hold us back fell down

It’s a revolution, throw your hands up

‘Cause we never gave in

And we’ll sing hallelujah, we sang hallelujah

Hallelujah

In Starmer’s mind, perhaps the song reads like a love letter to a long-awaited Labour win, after a seemingly endless fourteen years of the Tories in power. Only, it’d be a cringey as fuck interpretation. After his corporate stooging and billionaire suck-up election campaign, it’s no “revolution”, and so far things haven’t changed.

That said, the Labour leader is sure keeping true to the title of one Taylor Swift song with the new government’s “death by a thousand cuts” mantra. It has begun this by scrapping the winter fuel payment for millions of pensioners. As we pointed out, this will kill – quite literally – thousands this winter. One thing’s for sure, we have a prime minister who’s “so casually cruel” but it’s certainly not “in the name of being honest”.

