The corporate media is reporting that the new Labour Party government could bring an end to MPs taking cushy jobs hosting TV and radio shows. However, it’s currently not actually clear that this is what it will do. This is because Labour has actually only established a committee to examine these roles at present. In other words, it could do this – but no government ministers have actually confirmed Labour’s plans to press ahead with this as of yet. Not to also mention that until recently, it was Labour’s now cabinet minister David Lammy who was netting the most of any MP from his regular media slot.

Labour cracking down on MPs media second jobs

On Thursday 12 September, Sky News reported that:

The newly formed Modernisation Committee today published a memorandum agreeing to look at tightening rules on second jobs. The committee was promised in Labour’s manifesto and is tasked with reforming House of Commons procedures and driving up standards. MPs in the group, which met for the first time on Wednesday, said an early priority would be to look at outside paid engagements such as media appearances. The committee will examine “whether paid outside engagements such as MP media appearances, journalism and speeches provide a benefit to the public or present a conflict of interest”, it said.

Currently, media regulator Ofcom’s rules are meant to preclude serving politicians acting as:

Newsreaders

Interviewers

Reporters

Specifically though, this only applies to news shows. As Ofcom itself has acknowledged:

They are allowed to present other kinds of shows, however, including current affairs. Sometimes those programmes may be on channels that also broadcast news; what matters here is the format of the particular show.

So, it has given ample loopholes for platforming politicians as pundits. Naturally, it’s resulted in an incestuous merry-go-round of MPs posing as presenters, journalists, and interviewers.

Yet, even when news channels are breaking these loose rules, Ofcom has been doing bugger all about it. Far-right GB News is a consistent example of the spineless regulator’s repeated failures. On multiple occasions that Tory MPs interviewed fellow Tory MPs, Ofcom has landed the channel with light scolding only.

A systemic media-politician-host ecosystem – isn’t it, Lammy?

Of course, it was barely months ago that Labour foreign secretary David Lammy was raking in tens of thousands from his regular slot hosting LBC. At the time, he was the MP earning the most from his frequent media gig. Lammy only quit this ahead of the general election.

Now, the infamous title goes to Reform leader Nigel Farage. In August, his first entry in the MPs register of interests revealed that GB News has paid him a whopping near £100,000.

Obviously, they haven’t been the only ones at it either. ‘GBeebies‘ has given over its host hotseat to plethora of hard right grifters. Former Tory MPs Jacob Rees-Mogg, Esther McVey, and Philip Davies form a who’s who of the wannabe news channel’s odious line-up. There’s also former Tory-turned-Reform MP Lee Anderson as a GB News sycophantic staple.

Yet, it’s hardly just been the right-wing hate-spewer. Plenty of other broadcasters have been doing this for years. The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) boss Liz Kendall plastered her presence across near countless episodes of the BBC’s ‘This Week’. So too did now Labour mother of the House Diane Abbott.

More recently, rancid racist and former home secretary Suella Braverman has stood in as a guest host for LBC.

The point is, of course, that MPs have been getting media host gigs for years – and that includes many Labour career politicians.

Revolving doors never hit on the way out

And naturally, even if the Labour government does ban these paid media jobs, it’ll do nothing to stop the revolving door between Westminster and the corporate press.

It’s why corporate media TV shows have tormented viewers with the likes of hapless host Ed Balls. Or just as unbearably, gormless ex-ministerial guests from sore-loser Jonathan Ashworth, to economy-crasher Kwasi Kwarteng.

So, here’s an idea:

And another:

One more for good measure:

Politics to press pipeline

The bigger problem then, is that stopping serving MPs hosting TV shows doesn’t go nearly far enough. That’s because, as the Canary’s James Wright has underscored, there’s an extensive politics-to-press-to-parliament pipeline at play.

What’s more, the UK’s servile client media is all about platforming spin from establishment politicians, and giving them the redemption arcs they never deserved:

As the Canary’s Steve Topple has previously explained:

“Client journalism” is where the government uses reporters for its own agenda.

Essentially, it’s a mutually beneficial partnership – particularly when the government gives these media lapdogs cushy communications jobs. Of course, it works the other way round too.

At the end of the day then, ending party political broadcasts from serving MPs moonlighting as journalists only tinkers at the edges of a much larger issue. That the UK’s corporate media is a mouthpiece for whichever slimy capitalist stooge sits in Number 10. Again though, it works both ways. Starmer’s committee is talking tough now, but we’ll see how the cards fall after a few media mogul ministerial roundtables now won’t we.

Of course, the major issue for every three month-long-suffering viewer in the UK is that this insufferable shithead will still be able to go on TV:

