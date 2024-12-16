Since Israel began its genocide in Gaza, there has been an uncomfortable chasm between the outcry from the public and the silence from performers. Not all have stayed silent, however, and on Saturday 14 December, several artists came together to make their voices heard in a ‘Gig for Gaza’:

Total respect for Paul Weller & the Gig For Gaza benefit he organised in Brixton tonight. Great to hear Palestinian ambassador Husam Zomlot quote a Style Concil lyric (A Stone’s Throw Away) during his speech. #FreePalestine 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/LUEFFkUl2u — Nick Hider (@class_bore) December 14, 2024

Gig for Gaza

Paul Weller organised the event, which he presented as a “night of powerful performances at the O2 Academy Brixton to raise funds and support for the humanitarian crisis in Gaza”.

Today's the day… 'Gig For Gaza', a humanitarian fundraiser will be taking place at the @O2AcademyBrix 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/zgdKpX3ATT — Paul Weller (@paulwellerHQ) December 13, 2024

Weller has spoken out before, with the Independent quoting him in May:

“Am I against genocides and ethnic cleansing? Yes I am, funnily enough.” He continued: “I can’t understand why more people aren’t up in arms about what’s going on. We should be ashamed of ourselves, I think. “One minute you’re supplying bullets and bombs and guns, and then you’re sending over food. How does that work?”

Weller isn’t the only act on the lineup who has spoken out; here’s what Paloma Faith said earlier this year:

In amongst all of our lives this atrocity continues and I find it unbearable to think this genocide continues while we stand by and continue with our privilege. I look at my own children I see all the child victims. My heart bleeds. There are no words which can justify the cheapening of these children’s lives. My heart is heavy. Until we have no words left to speak CEASEFIRE NOW

Here’s what Primal Scream said in 2023:

5000 dead in Gaza. Almost half of them are children. Mostly men, women and children who are NOT Hamas fighters. Murdered by indiscriminate Israeli bombs. Collective punishment is a war crime. 10-15 hospitals in Gaza unoperational due to constant Israeli bombing. IDF are targeting schools , hospitals and shelters. Electricity is running out and there is limited energy to power ventilators for newly born babies with complications, people on kidney dialysis machines and the wounded too. This is ethnic cleansing , a war crime , a genocide and our government is complicit in the atrocity.

Here’s Kneecap projecting their thoughts on to the city of Dublin:

Kitted the Land Rover out with a wee projector to spread a few facts…. Dublin City tonight 🤝🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/Gdk7E2LtJh — KNEECAP (@KNEECAPCEOL) November 26, 2024

There’s also Lowkey, of course, who’s been talking to the Canary about Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians for years:

Lowkey has been tireless in his coverage, both on social media and on The Watchdog podcast.

Today, Israel killed the journalist that revealed this, Mohammed Balousha. https://t.co/1iiunQwHJq — Lowkey (@Lowkey0nline) December 14, 2024

‘We cannot let genocide be a legitimate thing’

We’re glad to report that beyond the strong message, Weller produced a well-received gig. Here’s how Mojo summed it up:

Potentially fragmented and disjointed, tonight instead felt really quite special; and you could see that Weller, leaving the stage with his arm triumphantly raised, sensed that too.

Gig-goers shared their highlights on social media:

Paul Weller singing a duet with this Palestinian* singer in a truly captivating rendition of Wildwood at Gig for Gaza tonight. @paulwellerHQ please release this song, was superb! Fantastic! Mesmerising!

*I believe she was Palestinian but not sure pic.twitter.com/OCVpLoHNop — Isabella Green (@green_isab98444) December 14, 2024

The #GigForGaza at #Brixton Academy was absolutely amazing 🇵🇸 Huge respect to @paulwellerHQ for organising pic.twitter.com/JA9OKvCros — Cllr Martin Abrams 🕊️🍉 (@Martin_Abrams) December 15, 2024

⁦@paulwellerHQ⁩ ‘we cannot let genocide be a legitimate thing in the 21st century’ spot on as ever at last nights #GigForGaza pic.twitter.com/prFwG96Msd — Aaqil Ahmed (@aaqil1969) December 14, 2024

‘Silence is complicity’

A message that Gig for Gaza put across is one that other performers seem to have forgotten: silence is complicity:

As much as we respect these artists for taking a principled stance, the number of performers willing to stand up should be enough to fill Glastonbury and then some.

If the past is any indicator, we’re sure many of those who are silent now will speak up once the dust has settled and history has judged Israel for its atrocities.

Featured image via Big Sharpie (YouTube – YouTube – YouTube – YouTube – YouTube)