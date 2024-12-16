New polling from the homeless charity St Mungo’s highlights that 57% of surveyed people think that there will always be significant levels of homelessness in the UK.

The survey was run with the leading research company, Ipsos. It takes a deep dive into the misconceptions that members of the public have about how people experiencing homelessness can be supported – both in the short-term and long-term.

Homelessness: a wealth of misconceptions

One of the main reasons respondents said they have not supported people experiencing homelessness in the last 12 months is not having spare money, food or clothes to donate (29%). Also, 23% of people polled have said that there is no point in them supporting people experiencing homelessness because it won’t make any difference.

Meanwhile, only 29% of those surveyed agree that they knew how they could support people experiencing homelessness, with a similar proportion (33%) disagreeing. 40% of people surveyed said they have given food or drink to someone experiencing homelessness.

The survey comes when there is a 27% increase in the number of rough sleepers and a worrying number of households who are threatened with becoming homeless. Recent statistics point to 324,990 households in England assessed as either being at risk of becoming homeless, or experiencing homelessness, representing an increase of 10.4% from the previous year.

The survey also highlights that people’s worries around homelessness are overshadowed by broader concerns around the cost-of-living crisis, with 70% of respondents worried about inflation followed by healthcare (52%), the economy (50%), and crime and violence (46%).

In comparison, only 27% of respondents felt concerned by homelessness.

St Mungo’s issues a warning

St Mungo’s warns that the two are in fact closely linked, with the charity expecting a surge in people needing support from its services this winter, fuelled by rising costs and a shrinking housing market.

The charity’s frontline workers are responding to the homelessness crisis all year round, finding people who have been forced into homelessness, and helping them to access emergency accommodation and tailored support programmes.

Last year, their teams supported over 23,000 people experiencing homelessness, with winter being the organisation’s busiest time.

“I was on the streets for six weeks before St Mungo’s found me,” says Curtis, who was flourishing as an actor and musician when a relationship breakdown led to him suddenly becoming homeless. “It was incredibly cold at the time. It was really horrible.”

Curtis tried to stay safe and warm by sleeping in an open-air shopping centre, and was found by one of St Mungo’s frontline workers:

Someone from St Mungo’s came to find me at about three in the morning. The two gentlemen were really warm and understanding, and they told me where I could get food, and where I could get advice about what to do. Now I’m in private rented accommodation. I’ve been out of the system for six months, going forward with my musical career… St Mungo’s have continued to be a fantastic support, for things I couldn’t navigate by myself.

The survey results also point to some gaps in understanding around the role of frontline workers.

Gaps in the public’s understanding

Some 79% of respondents said they have heard of1 frontline workers who work with people experiencing homelessness.

Of these, some 56% knew that frontline workers can help to access secure housing or shelter for people who need it, such as shelters and temporary accommodation. According to St Mungo’s, this is the main responsibility of frontline workers. Secure housing and shelter in places like hostels are the best places for those experiencing homelessness to begin rebuilding their lives.

However, the majority (57%) said they were aware of the role of frontline workers in distributing essential items, such as food, water, and clothing.

“While winter has arrived and temperatures are plummeting to life-threatening levels, there are record numbers of people who are homeless, or at risk of it,” says St Mungo’s CEO, Emma Haddad:

St Mungo’s frontline teams are working to help as many people as possible day and night. Right now, our hostels are providing somewhere safe and warm to stay out of the cold, which poses very real dangers to people experiencing homelessness. With support, this can be the first step to finding a more settled place to live.

St Mungo’s polling also shows limited awareness around the various ways that the public can help to support people experiencing homelessness.

The main way people polled have supported this issue in the last 12 months is by giving money directly to people experiencing homelessness (27%), or by donating clothing, food, money etc. to a homeless charity (27%).

Supporting people experiencing homelessness

To help somebody who appears to be experiencing homelessness, people can also contact Streetlink. The referral service works closely with St Mungo’s frontline teams, signposting them to people who need support.

People can also contact their local council if they are worried about homelessness, who have a duty to provide a range of accommodation options dependent on needs.

However, in the last 12 months only 3% of those surveyed volunteered at local shelters or food banks; followed by 2% who said they had advocated for policy change to prevent homelessness, or support people experiencing this; 1% said they had contacted their local official or council; and 1% had contacted referral services, such as Streetlink.

“We know that homelessness is complex and still a heavily stigmatized issue, so people are unsure how to respond – if at all. This is why we’re encouraging members of the public to find out more in our Time to Respond campaign. It not only shines a light on the invaluable role of frontline workers, but also highlights how homelessness can be ended for good,” Emma continues.

