Nigel Farage has repeated a popular right wing conspiracy theory, claiming that there is a “two-tier justice system”:

The man who threw an egg at Jeremy Corbyn in 2019 was found guilty of assault by beating. He went to prison. Victoria Thomas-Bowen was convicted of the very same crime against me today but was spared jail time. This is an undeniable example of two-tier justice in our country. — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) December 16, 2024

Victoria Thomas Bowen, after following an impulse many of us have had, threw a milkshake at Farage and “given a 13-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months” and:

ordered to do 120 hours of unpaid work, 15 days of rehabilitation and pay the Clacton MP £150 in compensation.

She hardly got off scot-free, but Farage still isn’t satisfied. That’s in spite of the fact that Thomas Bowen has also had to pay £17.50 to Farage’s security guard for “criminal damage” to his jacket. It’s always good to see justice prevail, isn’t it?

Nigel Farage: pussio writ large

The reaction on social media was scathing, to say the least:

He didn't 'throw' an egg – it was in his hand when he struck Corbyn in the head. Corbyn was leader of the opposition – Farage was a TV presenter. VT-B has a suspended sentence – prisons are full of dickheads who attacked the police & set fire to hotels during the #FarageRiots. pic.twitter.com/fH2wXOmzv5 — GET A GRIP (@docrussjackson) December 17, 2024

Of course, #FarageRiots is a reference to Farage’s stoking of rhetoric during the race riots earlier this year:

Nigel Farage encouraging riots which nearly see people burned alive, but whining because someone who spilled a milkshake on him didn't go to jail. What a rancid little whiner he is. #FarageRiots — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) December 16, 2024

In fact, a poll earlier this year found that half of voters believed Farage to be responsible for the riots. Just as tensions were simmering, Farage posted a video that “repeated misinformation which claimed the suspect was under surveillance by security services.”

At the time, Green Party councillor Amanda Onwuemene said:

Nigel Farage has whipped up violence and incited hatred by consistently making totally inaccurate claims. He has spent years encouraging racism and toxifying our public debate and has significant responsibility for the horrific violence we’ve seen over the past week.

Double standards

As usual, slimy toad (sorry to toads) Farage hasn’t really thought things through:

Curious that #Farage wants the woman convicted of throwing a milkshake over him to be sent to prison, yet wants those convicted of crimes during the #FarageRiots to walk free.

(By curious, I mean "repugnant") — Omadhaun (@teathreesugar) December 16, 2024

Nigel Farage has long blighted British public life with his barely veiled racist opinions. While he’s busy cosying up to Musk and Trump, the rest of us have to live with the consequences of him stoking up racism every time he needs a few clicks and headlines.

Featured image via YouTube screenshot/On Demand News