Social media users are ridiculing Andrew Tate after he launched the ‘BRUV Party’ and claimed he is going to run for prime minister of the UK:

YES BRUV The Britain Restoring Underlying Values party will restore the once Great Britain. As leader I am held fully accountable. If the plan has not been actioned within 45 days of power I will step down from leadership. No delays. Charter below. Join the movement:… pic.twitter.com/cpKfBvNBdu — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) January 6, 2025

On Sunday 5 January, he launched a poll on X, asking:

Ultra serious post. Should I enter politics and run for Prime Minister of the UK? — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) January 5, 2025

Wherever ‘Britan’ is, I hope he manages to save it:

Andrew Tate announces he wants to ‘run’ for British PM… And misspells Britain Good morning everyone! pic.twitter.com/YaWWlwpH64 — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) January 6, 2025

You go ahead and save Britan, Andy. Just stay the fuck away from Great Britain.@Cobratate https://t.co/45ucTewoIi — Valerie Jenkins (@Sospanfach3) January 6, 2025

Andrew Tate: delusions of grandeur

Given the state of British politics in the last few years, a misogynistic human trafficker is exactly what we need to fix the broken system:

Just what we need to save us, a misogynistic human trafficker. https://t.co/FnxMC0ME0I — Kathy Jackson#3.5% FBPE (@JakajackKathy) January 7, 2025

Even funnier though is Andrew Tate clearly having no grasp of the British electoral system. If he thinks he can just sign up and start collecting votes, he has a big shock coming:

Few points for Andrew Tate. 1. You don’t run to be PM, that’s President’s.

2. Being PM of the UK doesn’t make you immune to prosecution like being President of the USA.

3. You can’t run as an MP while you are on trial in a different country. Good day. — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) January 6, 2025

Whilst Tate may have grown up in Luton, he failed to pick up on Britain’s dark sense of humour. Clearly, if we’ll vote for Count Binface to avoid Boris Johnson, you can guarantee we’re not going to let a prick like him into office:

The most tragic part is that Andrew Tate doesn’t understand the inherent nature of the British public he’s claiming he wants to save. Doesn’t understand that we will commit to the bit so hard that we’ll elect Count Binface as PM before letting him succeed. https://t.co/kVdgTSCM1S — Amie Jordan (@amiescool) January 7, 2025

And speaking of the trashcan – the bin, the legend, Count Binface himself showed up to the dumpster-fire scene that was Tate’s raging electoral ambition ego-trip:

I beat Britain First. I’ll gladly beat Andrew Tate second. — Count Binface (@CountBinface) January 6, 2025

All narcassist have delusions of grandeur but this is off the scale 🤣 https://t.co/ZMuCq19rs5 — Pickle-Lily 🥒🪷 (@manda_m0) January 7, 2025

The UK has been an ultra serious country for years now – following closely behind the US:

Glad he’s completely on the ball with how the country works… ULTRA SERIOUS GUYZ https://t.co/cVgY9Mxxe5 — Nick Spragg (@Nick_Spragg) January 6, 2025

However, a rapist wouldn’t be out of place in parliament – given all the MP’s that the police have previously investigated for similar crimes.

At least he has plenty of time to read up on the British electoral system, given that he’s still under house arrest in Romania:

It might be an idea to learn how British politics works, and how one becomes prime minister, first. But one gathers he’ll have plenty of time to read up on the subject… https://t.co/0rl1R8iQJQ — Therion Ware #FBPPR #FBPE. (@TherionWare) January 6, 2025

Criminals

Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan, are facing criminal charges in Romania. From human trafficking, to money laundering, rape, and forming a criminal gang to exploit women. The UK will extradite both of them once legal proceedings in Romania are completed. Here, they will face more charges of rape and human trafficking.

Previously, Tate has said that women hold responsibility if they are raped, and they ‘belong’ to men.

Tate is clearly taking a leaf out of the Trump presidential playbook. Trumping up toxic masculinity while promising to save cisgender white men from Muslims, women, migrants – take your pick. All while being a violent misogynist and rapist (allegedly) (to the latter).

What’s one more convicted rapist for world leader? He is just one more entitled man, demonstrating how the patriarchy works.

