Britain’s education system has been failing Black working-class children for generations
Last week, the Institute of Race Relations published new research highlighting how Black working-class children and young people are being systematically criminalised and excluded from the English school system.
A ‘two-tier’ education system
Using London as a case study, the report reveals Britain’s ‘two-tier’ education system. A system in which ‘deserving’ students are encouraged to thrive in the academy sector, while those deemed ‘undeserving’ are relegated to pupil-referral units (PRUs) and alternative provision (AP) – most of which aren’t fit for purpose. This has the greatest impact on working-class Black Caribbean boys, who are over-represented in school exclusion rates, in PRUs and AP (where they are vulnerable to exploitation by criminal gangs), and the youth justice system.
Author of the report, Jessica Perera said:
This paper reminds us that those who have been continually failed are found in PRUs and AP and that their segregation is a damning indictment of a planned education malaise, which has been designed and deployed on a specific section of society with a history of resistance and rebellion.
Our education system is failing Black and working-class children
Indeed, from the 1985 Swann Report which explored Black children’s experiences of racism and stereotyping in schools, to the 2019 Timpson Review which shone a light on racial disparity in school exclusion rates, evidence shows that our education system has been failing Black and working-class children for generations.
Through a regime of regressive reforms including austerity, privatisation and the ‘PRU-to-prison pipeline’, the state has systematically deprived young Black and working-class communities of educational opportunity. The government’s recent guidance banning the use of resources expressing anti-capitalist views is a predictable reaction to the Black Lives Matter movement’s calls to decolonise the curriculum and demands for social and racial justice. This guidance will serve to further alienate Black and working-class students.
Working-class Black Brits have been failed by Britain’s education system for far too long. It is time for real and lasting change.
Featured image via Unsplash
We need your help ...
The coronavirus pandemic is changing our world, fast. And we will do all we can to keep bringing you news and analysis throughout. But we are worried about maintaining enough income to pay our staff and minimal overheads.
Now, more than ever, we need a vibrant, independent media that holds the government to account and calls it out when it puts vested economic interests above human lives. We need a media that shows solidarity with the people most affected by the crisis – and one that can help to build a world based on collaboration and compassion.
We have been fighting against an establishment that is trying to shut us down. And like most independent media, we don’t have the deep pockets of investors to call on to bail us out.
Can you help by chipping in a few pounds each month?
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.