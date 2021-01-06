Furious reaction as judge refuses Julian Assange bail

Pablo Navarrete


Supporters of Julian Assange were met with force and arrests outside Westminster Magistrates’ Court today, as judge Vanessa Baraitser refused to grant Julian Assange bail. The Canary’s Pablo Navarrete spoke with Rebecca Vincent from Reporters Without Borders outside the court.

    1. It just shows the miltiary runs the civil courts, and the country when it needs to. Imagine siding with the wish of Secretary of War [ aka State] Pompeo for the USA instead of Julian’s right for freedom is all one needs to say.
      There was a reason why Chris Williamson dissapeared from the Labour Party. The military are fightened of him and this mindset rules England. This torture of our human conscience is on display for anyone to see.

    2. Should we be surprised? Personally I was more surprised that the request for extradition was refused. It seems that his health would suffer if he was extradited but not if he’s kept locked up in the UK. Hmmm. This country seems to have forgotten anything it ever knew about human rights, justice and compassion.

    3. This is what being the 51st state is like. Guilty until proven innocent and incarceration after collapse of case! British justice is an imperial process in any case – more so now we have been absorbed into US Empire – ask the Birmingham Six. It’s sad to realise that women in power can be Elizabethan self-sharpening dagger scabbards as well as all those silly old male farts that used to prop up our top heavy feudalistic Establishment-biased system of legal oppression. What need do they have for an education given the uninformed judgements they deliver?

    4. An interesting comment from a commenter on CraigMurray’s blog:
      “Julian Assange has been made the scapegoat for The Guardian’s reckless publication of un-redacted files.” (https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2021/01/both-tortuous-and-torturous/comment-page-1/#comments). There many more illuminating comments as well. There seems an increasing tide of opinion that Julian is soon to be the victim of assassination by suicide or Covid. Although if I remember correctly ‘falling down stairs’ or ‘unexpected car crashes’ are the ‘British Way’.

