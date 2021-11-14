Keir Starmer’s new ‘Labour values’ video is peak hypocrisy

Keir Starmer’s new video reeks of hypocrisy. With the Labour Party descending further into the abyss amid accusations that its right wing is targeting Black and Muslim women MPs, his cries of “equality” ring utterly hollow.

Starmer: “blah, blah, blah”

As the Labour Party shared, Starmer’s got a new video out. In it, he talks about “Labour’s values” being “Britain’s values”. “Blah, blah, blah” as Greta Thunberg would say. Because Starmer’s new clip was little more than a load of words, clichés, and derivative stories strung together, devoid of real meaning:

So, just what are Starmer’s new values? One of them seems to be “equality”. But judging by recent events, Starmer’s idea of this seems selective.

Zarah Sultana: racist abuse

As SKWAWKBOX reported, people subjected Labour MP Zarah Sultana to disgusting, racist abuse via email. This was while she was on bereavement leave. Sultana tweeted the details:

SKWAWKBOX noted on Thursday 11 November that Starmer had not publicly offered any support to Sultana. This is despite even the BBC managing to report on the emails.

By Sunday 14 November, Starmer still hadn’t publicly said anything. Why? Possibly because Sultana is close to former leader Jeremy Corbyn. Or maybe Starmer is silent because she’s on the left of the party.

SKWAWKBOX, meanwhile, covered another possible reason for the current Labour leader’s indifference to racist abuse.

Institutional racism?

Reports have emerged about some Labour MPs facing deselection in time for the next general election. These included Sultana, Sam Tarry, Ian Byrne, and Apsana Begum. Tory Fibs tweeted that Taiwo Owatemi and Diane Abbott may also be facing “pressure to stand down” or find themselves possibly being deselected. None of this is confirmed. But as SKWAWKBOX noted:

at least four women of colour are on the hit-list – hugely disproportionate to their representation in the party. Two are Muslims, again disproportionate.

As it also noted, parts of the Labour right wing seems to be institutionally racist against Black and Muslim people. So maybe it’s of little wonder that Starmer hasn’t spoken out in support of Sultana. While he continues to purge the left, a prominent socialist, Muslim MP being attacked is of little concern to him.

    1. Blue Keef and his Thatcherite Neoliberal Neo-New-Labour Party Parasite TORIES and Starmersstruppen, talk the talk, but rely on people forgetting about: “Not for the UNDESERVING POOR, for the Middle Class and Up” Mattinson
      “Labour is not the Party for People out of work” “Labour will be tougher than the Tories on Benefit Claimants” Reeves
      “10 Years for “benefit frauds”” Blue Keef himself among many, many nightmarish quotes of the obvious continuation of Thatcher’s 43 Years of Neoliberal HELL!
      Vote tactically to remove a Neo-New-Labour Party TORY MP/Candidate OR vote for your new party, which could result in Blue Keef and those bastards in Goverment. A House of Commons filled with Neoliberal Bastards on both sides of the Aisle, we had TWO Once in a Lifetime Opportunities, 2017 & 2019, to end 43 Years of Thatcher’s Neoliberal Toryism, overnight! Now we will have TORYDOM for at least another 10 years, totally unavoidable in whatever direction we vote The big Question is, is there a softer TORY option than the current TORY REGIME? Personally I think NOT! Blue Keef and his Neo-New-Labour Party Parasite TORIES and Starmersstruppen have proven to be far worse and far more Dangerous by the mere fact of Sabotaging Both Opportunities that The PEOPLE had to end 43 Years of Thatcher’s Torydom! If they did that what the fuck will they do in power! Forget the sweet words, remember this is the man who’s department lied Julian Assange into Prison, lied Saville off the hook, lied The Spy Cops off the hook, etc The current Tories are killers of paupers like me, but who and what Blue Keef and his Starmersstruppen Do, Did, Are The Buffoon appears small change compared to those Bastards for 10 years!

