Corbyn is also living rent free in the right-wing media’s head

Jeremy Corbyn grimacing at a Mail on Sunday headline


Support us and go ad-free

Jeremy Corbyn has made the headlines in recent days – mostly in right-wing outlets. As the former Labour leader said, he appears to be living rent free in their heads – along with the complimentary stay Rishi Sunak is giving him. So, what would be more delicious than Corbyn moving in permanently, by running to be London mayor?

Corbyn: will the whip ever come back?

The right-wing media has had a splattering of stories on Corbyn recently. First, the Times reported that members of Keir Starmer’s shadow cabinet are urging him to permanently remove the whip from Corbyn. This comes after Sunak has repeatedly referenced the former Labour leader at Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs). The Times noted that one shadow cabinet member said that:

Keir’s position in the party is very strong now. We need to be able to say clearly that there will be an excellent Labour candidate in Islington North at the next election who shares Keir’s values, and that person will not be Jeremy Corbyn. The party has a long rule book so it’s tricky, but things will move on Corbyn soon.

The problem for Labour is that Corbyn’s position in Islington North is strong. As one person tweeted:

Therefore, as the Guardian asked, what Labour member would want to even try to unseat Corbyn?

It seems some of Corbyn’s Constituency Labour Party (CLP) is behind him, too. The Morning Star reported that one faction of the CLP told it that talk of Starmer permanently removing the whip was an “egregious affront” to Islington North residents. The group, Islington Friends of Jeremy Corbyn, told the Morning Star:

Unlike other MPs, Jeremy’s second job is not as a lobbyist or hedge fund manager — he’s a volunteer at a local foodbank… He is frequently out on the picket lines in solidarity with Islington workers. He speaks truth to power, which is why he is so loved but also why he is so feared and reviled.

So, what do you do if you’re the right-wing media and you know that Starmer’s Labour has no chance against Corbyn? Well, you cause mischief elsewhere.

Jeremy for mayor?

As the Mail on Sunday reported, and MyLondon repeated, apparently Corbyn “supporters” are urging him to stand as London mayor in the 2024 election. Josiah Mortimer wrote that:

the Mail on Sunday reports that the left-wing ex-leader is being urged by supporters to mimic Ken Livingstone’s 2000 election efforts, after he was blocked from being the Labour candidate but won as an independent. However, the voting system in 2024 will be different, with no chance for people to put a second preference and limit the number of wasted votes.

A Corbyn ally told the paper: “Jeremy would win and plenty of people around him are urging him to do it.” One MP close to Jeremy Corbyn told MyLondon he had ‘no idea’ if the rumours were true. And Ken Livingstone, the former mayor of London, told the Mail Mr Corbyn would be ‘bloody good’ in the role.

Of course, Corbyn is seemingly committed to his job as Islington North’s MP. He is also seemingly committed to the Labour Party as a project. So, it is unlikely he’ll stand for London mayor. Some people on Twitter think that’s probably wise:

Others thought it would be a good idea:

However, whatever happens it seems the saga of the former Labour leader and his party won’t be over anytime soon. Even on Monday 14 November, the whip story was rumbling on – with the Guardian reporting that:

even if Corbyn does apologise “unequivocally, unambiguously and without reservation” the leadership would be reluctant to let him return.

One senior Labour figure said: “Jeremy Corbyn is never getting back in. He would be toxic to our chances of winning back some of the seats we need to win back.”

It means that if Corbyn wants to remain an MP, he will have to stand as an independent in his Islington North seat.

So, we’ll have to wait and see on what grounds, and for what job, Corbyn fights to be elected in 2024. One thing is for certain – at least he’s got some rent-free living available to him.

Featured image via the Mail on Sunday – screengrab and This Morning – YouTube

We know everyone is suffering under the Tories - but the Canary is a vital weapon in our fight back, and we need your support

The Canary Workers’ Co-op knows life is hard. The Tories are waging a class war against us we’re all having to fight. But like trade unions and community organising, truly independent working-class media is a vital weapon in our armoury.

The Canary doesn’t have the budget of the corporate media. In fact, our income is over 1,000 times less than the Guardian’s. What we do have is a radical agenda that disrupts power and amplifies marginalised communities. But we can only do this with our readers’ support.

So please, help us continue to spread messages of resistance and hope. Even the smallest donation would mean the world to us.

Support us
  • Show Comments

    1. Why Jeremy Corbyn continues to display loyalty to a historically centrist party whose leadership and a substantial proportion of its MPs utterly detest him marks him out not as a brave warrior but as a deluded fool who has achieved next to nothing for the working class. Socialism and Corbyn are not bedfellows. His behaviour during the pandemic was disgraceful: he admits that the Tories told him of their eugenic ‘herd immunity’ plan to do as little as possible, thereby allowing vast numbers to die, yet he kept that a secret from his party and from the country he wanted to lead. That perhaps tells us enough.

      “Corbyn did not proceed on the basis that Labour MPs would ruthlessly oppose any move away from a pro-business agenda of austerity, militarism, and war because he had no genuine intention of fighting for such a shift. If he did, then he would have based himself on the hundreds of thousands of workers and youth that flooded into the party, and on broader forces in the working class, in a fight against his MPs. Instead, he protected the Blairites at every turn, insisting that his overarching goal was to preserve “party unity.” The result was Corbyn’s resounding defeat in the December 2019 general election and handing over leadership of the party to Sir Keir Starmer.”

      https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2020/08/24/corb-a24.html

      Report comment

    Leave a Reply

    Join the conversation

    Please read our comment moderation policy here.

Related articles