In recent weeks, the presence of the far right in the North of Ireland has been thrust back into the spotlight, with the race riots and the anti-fascist response to them. However, what hasn’t been explored is the backdrop to this, the intersections with far-right movements in the South, how this connects to England, and how political and social issues foment racism and Islamophobia across the Six Counties and beyond. Ultimately, all roads lead back to the so-called permanent state.

So, Canary writer Samantha Asumadu explores all this and more in an exclusive interview with Gerry Carroll, MLA for the People Before Profit Party. Her questions were informed by two whistleblowers whom she had the opportunity to speak with. This is part four of a five part series from Asumadu on the permanent state.

Featured image via the Canary