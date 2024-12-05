Every university across Wales has now committed to divesting from the fossil fuel industry. This milestone was solidified by a decision from the University of South Wales to exclude fossil fuel extractor companies from its investment portfolios.

Wales: universities completely divested from fossil fuels

Earlier this week, it was revealed that over 75% of UK universities have now divested from the fossil fuel industry, illustrating how cutting financial ties with the industry is being increasingly recognised as a step that aligns with university goals and values.

Laura Clayson, campaign manager at Climate Justice, said:

This news is incredibly significant given how fossil fuels have shaped the nation’s recent history and landscape. It is an act of solidarity with frontline communities globally, as well as those within Wales itself. This includes the community surrounding the controversial Ffos-y-Fran, the UK’s last and largest open cast coal mine, which closed in 2023. The community continues to have to fight for justice, for everything from health impacts to restoration of the area, as the mining company continues to break their promises on each and every front. We hope this news provides some additional strength to their struggle.

The University of South Wales is not only the latest university to divest from the fossil fuel industry but has also just become the latest university to exclude the border industry from its investment portfolio. This decision ensures that companies involved in border security, detention, surveillance and deportation of migrants will no longer receive financial support from the university.

The university announced its commitment to exclude border industry and fossil fuel companies from all its investments by updating its Investment Policy. This victory was revealed by People & Planet University League research.

The People & Planet University League is the only comprehensive and independent league table of UK universities ranked by environmental and ethical performance. The 2024-25 dataset is due to be launched imminently.

Students pushing the movement forward

Students have been at the forefront of these campaigns for justice, securing 116 wins on Fossil Free and six on Divest Borders to date. In the face of intersecting crises of climate collapse, mass displacement and increasing border violence, young people have been clear that any truly effective solutions must address the overlapping nature of the systems that create and sustain these injustices.

Both Divest Borders and Fossil Free are led by the student network of People & Planet which, since its inception in 1969, has been supporting students to fight for social and environmental justice on their campuses.

The student-led charity began its flagship Fossil Free campaign in 2013 and Divest Borders in 2021. Both campaigns make use of the tactic of public divestment announcements to delegitimise their target industries. These challenge the social licence of these companies to continue with their destructive operations.

The Divest Borders campaign demands that UK universities exclude the companies complicit in maintaining the UK’s violent border industry as an act of solidarity with those impacted by its operations, which includes harms such as detention, deportation and the disproportionate surveillance of racialised communities.

The Fossil Free campaign demands fossil fuel industry exclusions in recognition of the industry’s role in the climate crisis, and in solidarity with the frontline and Indigenous communities experiencing the sharp end of the injustices wrought by fossil fuel operations and climate impacts.

An urgent need for action

André Dallas, co-director of Migrant Justice at People & Planet, said:

It is great to see that the University of South Wales has not only divested from fossil fuels, but has also committed to exclude all companies profiting from the detention, deportation and surveillance of migrating people. Students are clear that their universities must stand for justice, community and progress not only in their prospectuses but in their policies and actions. That all of Wales has turned its back on the fossil fuel industry is momentous – we look forward to all Welsh universities taking analogous steps to cut ties with the brutality of the border industry.

Navid Sharif, vice-president of activities at University of South Wales Students’ Union, said:

As the Vice President of the University of South Wales Students’ Union, I am incredibly thrilled to celebrate the University’s ethical investment policy and its firm stance on excluding fossil fuels and the border industry. These exclusions reflect the values of our student community and mark the culmination of discussions that have been ongoing since 2022, including key focus at the January AGM 2024. This commitment highlights the urgent need for action on climate and social justice, and we are thrilled that USW is leading the way as part of a wider movement, with all Welsh universities now fully Fossil Free. We hope this momentum continues, inspiring further progress, such as ensuring the exclusion of the border industry across Wales. At USW, our students care deeply about sustainability, and this milestone showcases what can be achieved when institutions listen to their communities. We are excited to build on this success and continue driving positive change towards a more equitable, low-carbon future for all.

University of South Wales marking a milestone

Rachel Elias-Lee, chief finance officer at the University of South Wales, said:

At USW, we are committed to achieving Net Zero Carbon by 2040, and minimising our impact on the planet. As part of this ambitious target, USW’s Ethical Investment Policy defines our strong intention to exclude direct investment in companies that are incompatible with our carbon reduction efforts, which has been our approach for the past few years. We avoid fossil fuel related investments and instead support organisations that positively impact the environment. By doing this we are helping to accelerate renewable energy generation whilst demonstrating our commitment to a low carbon, sustainable future for all. This is alongside the policy’s wider social reach, ensuring that we avoid industries trading in arms and tobacco, and restrict investment in companies that, for example, have unethical supply chains or are complicit in border violence. We work closely with our fund managers to enact this and to make sure our investments do not have a negative impact on society.

Featured image via the Canary