Boris Johnson appears to forget his party has run the NHS for the last 10 years

Boris Johnson appeared to have a memory lapse and forgot his party has been in charge for the last decade. Johnson claimed the Tories “have got to do better” on the NHS after key figures showed the service was performing at the worst level on record.

Johnson told BBC Breakfast:

We have got to do better, I don’t deny that

Health secretary Matt Hancock was accused of being “staggeringly out of touch” after he claimed on Thursday that the NHS was performing “better than it ever has”.

After official figures showed a record 4.42 million people were waiting for treatment, the prime minister said they had to do more.

Labour meanwhile has promised to scrap NHS privatisation and return to a publicly-funded, publicly-run health service. Shadow health secretary Jon Ashworth has pledged a fully-costed £26bn yearly cash injection to the NHS, along with a 10-point plan to reverse the impacts of austerity. The plans will return the NHS to the public.