People respond to Labour’s free broadband announcement in the best possible way

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn
Afroze Fatima Zaidi


With campaigning for the upcoming general election in full swing, Labour has announced a ground-breaking new policy: free broadband for all.

Considering how much we use the internet now, the policy clearly appeals to a lot of people:

 

Socialist WiFi

It seems that the only people who benefit from privatised internet services are the companies set to lose profits as a result of a nationalised service:

While the naysayers have been trying their hardest to attack the policy as unachievable or just too socialist, the response to them has been decidedly hilarious:

BBC Radio 4‘s Justin Webb interviewed shadow chancellor John McDonnell. However, people weren’t really convinced by Webb’s arguments against the policy:

Free broadband for the many

Jokes aside, it’s clear that nationalising the provision of high speed internet is a great policy for many reasons:

More than just making economic sense, though, the policy is great for making the internet easily accessible. Especially to people who rely on it heavily for their basic needs:

For a lot of people, this policy announcement makes their choice on 12 December an easy one:

Under Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership, Labour has promised a government that works for the many, not the few. Free access to ultra-fast broadband is certainly one way of achieving this goal.

 Featured image via Wikimedia/Sophie Brown

