Morgan to carry on as Culture Secretary despite standing down as MP

Nicky Morgan is to stay on as Culture Secretary despite standing down as an MP at the general election, Downing Street has announced.

No 10 said that she would be made a life peer and would take questions in the House of Lords.

Earlier, Boris Johnson appointed Simon Hart as the Welsh Secretary in a mini-reshuffle in the wake of his general election triumph.

The MP for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire replaces Alan Cairns, who was forced to stand down over his links to an aide accused of sabotaging a rape trial.

Hart was previously a junior minister at the Cabinet Office and his promotion marks his first entry to the cabinet. He is a long-time campaigner for the continuation of fox hunting and was chair of the Countryside Alliance until recently.

Mr Johnson is expected to carry out a wider re-shuffle of his top team in February, with reports that up to a third of his top team could go.