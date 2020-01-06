Labour sets a date for announcing its new leader

The Canary


Labour’s new leader will be announced at a special conference on 4 April, the party has said.

The timetable for the contest to succeed Jeremy Corbyn was agreed at a meeting of the party’s ruling National Executive Committee on Monday 6 January.

A party spokesperson revealed that the postal ballot of members will run from 21 February to 2 April. They also said:

Start your day with The Canary News Digest

Fresh and fearless; get excellent independent journalism from The Canary, delivered straight to your inbox every morning.




We are by far the largest political party in the UK with well over half a million members…

We want as many of our members and supporters to take part, so it has been designed to be open, fair and democratic.

Related articles

Frontbencher Rebecca Long-Bailey is expected to enter the leadership race as a prominent left-of-centre candidate. Party chair and Corbyn ally Ian Lavery, meanwhile, has also said “we’ll see what happens” when asked if he’d stand to succeed Corbyn.

Below are the candidates who have already declared their intention to join the leadership race:

POLITICS Labour

Since you're here ...

We know you don't need a lecture. You wouldn't be here if you didn't care.
Now, more than ever, we need your help to challenge the rightwing press and hold power to account. Please help us survive and thrive.

The Canary Support
  • Show Comments

    1. Interesting quote from Deputy Leader candidate Rayner, with particular relevance to the Corbynista abusive crew who populate these pages: “working class voters who were told to “f*ck off and join the Tories” did just that”. So if you call long term Labour supporters who don’t agree with you “red Tory scum” and Blairite traitors”, and tell them they are no longer welcome in the Labour Party, what do you expect them to do?
      Rayner gets it: do you? Because it was you who put Boris in No. 10 for the next decade.

    Leave a Reply

    Join the conversation

    Please read our comment moderation policy here.

Related articles