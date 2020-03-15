Latest travel guidance as number of countries affected by coronavirus rises

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has affected thousands of people across the world as the World Health Organisation has reported cases in 135 countries, territories or areas.

As a result of Covid-19, or coronavirus, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) has issued travel advice warning people against visiting certain countries or areas.

Here is a look at the current guidance, which advises against all but essential travel to 23 countries:

China

The FCO advises against all travel to Hubei province due to the outbreak, and against all but essential travel to the rest of mainland China. If you are in China and able to leave, the FCO says you should do so.

Italy

The FCO advises against all but essential travel to all of Italy, including Sicily and Sardinia. Authorities in Italy have advised against travel for tourism purposes and said tourists already on holiday in Italy should limit their movements to those necessary to return to the place where they live.

Spain A pharmacist fixes a banner reading in Catalan, 'no masks, no alcohol, no clear hand gel' in a pharmacy in Barcelona (Emilio Morenatti/AP) The Spanish ministry of health declared the areas of Madrid and La Rioja, and the municipalities of La Bastida and Vitoria, and Miranda de Ebro, as places where there is community transmission of coronavirus and the FCO advises against all but essential travel to those regions. This advice was changed in the early hours of March 15, with the FCO advising against all travel to the country. India Although the FCO has not advised against travel, the department said the government of India previously announced it will suspend all existing visas due to the virus outbreak. United States On March 14, the US government extended an existing European travel ban to the UK and Ireland, with the exception of returning US citizens and legal residents. The FCO did not update its existing advice on the day of the announcement. New Zealand Arrivals from countries other than China and Iran will have to self isolate for 14 days on arrival, the department said. Foreign nationals arriving from China or Iran will not be allowed to enter the country as part of strict new controls. Singapore British nationals will not be granted permission to enter Singapore if they have travelled to mainland China, Iran, northern Italy or South Korea within the last 14 days, the FCO said. France A screen announces the closure of the Eiffel Tower in Paris (Christophe Ena/AP) France has taken several steps to delay the spread of Covid-19 including the closure of restaurants, schools, universities, cafes, theatres and non-essential shops, the FCO said. Gatherings of more than 100 people have been banned and tourist attractions have been shuttered. The FCO has not currently advised British nationals not to travel to France.

Denmark

British nationals are advised against all but essential travel to the whole country, after Danish authorities announced they would be closing the borders for a month in response to the pandemic. Foreign nationals who “do not have a recognised purpose for entering Denmark” will be barred from entry.

Norway

The department advises against all but essential travel to Norway, after the Norwegian authorities said that all non-resident visitors arriving from countries other than Finland and Sweden would be asked to leave Norway on arrival.

British nationals legally resident in Norway will be allowed to enter the country but must enter self-quarantine for 14 days.



Czech Republic

British authorities advise against all but essential travel to the Czech Republic due to a 30-day state of emergency declared on March 12. Prague airport is the sole airport carrying international flights, however many of them are being cancelled.

Czech authorities have said anyone who enters the country from the UK or other “at risk” countries will be required to self-isolate.

Jamaica

The FCO advises against all but essential travel to the country due to restrictions on entry. Only Jamaican citizens, spouses and children of Jamaican citizens and foreign residents travelling from the UK will be allowed to enter.

The FCO said: “British nationals who wish to leave Jamaica are encouraged to make travel arrangements urgently before airlines reduce direct and indirect flight options.”

Poland

A nurse in protective gear helps a person waiting for a coronavirus test at a contagious diseases hospital in Warsaw (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)

The FCO advises against all but essential travel to the country, owing to restrictions being put in place following the outbreak which has seen borders closed and border controls introduced. Non-Polish nationals will only be able to enter the country if they are a spouse or child of a Polish national, hold a Pole’s Card, or otherwise have the right to stay or work in the country.

Slovakia

Travel restrictions in the country mean the FCO advises against all but essential travel. The department said: “Entry to the country is allowed only for Slovak citizens and foreign residents. All those arriving from abroad are required to self-isolate for 14 days.”

Argentina

The FCO advises against all but essential travel to all of Argentina due to travel restrictions.

“The FCO strongly encourage non-resident British nationals in Argentina to consider leaving to avoid difficulties they will face if flights out of the country and the region are further restricted and they are unable to get home,” the department said.

Vietnam

The FCO advises against all but essential travel to Vietnam due to the high risk of British nationals being placed into a 14-day quarantine.

Malta

The department advises against all but essential travel to Malta due to a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine for all arrivals including returning residents.

Albania

Following the government of Albania’s decision to introduce “stringent measures” to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the FCO advises against all but essential travel.

All borders are closed, with the exception of freight, to all nationals. Schools are also closed as are all shops except food shops and pharmacies.

Kosovo

The FCO advises against all but essential travel to Kosovo as all flights into the country have been cancelled, and land borders are closed to non-citizens.

Estonia

The FCO has advised against all but essential travel as the Estonian authorities are themselves advising against all travel in and out of Estonia, and passengers from several European countries must self-quarantine for 14 days upon entry.

San Marino

In conjunction with their travel advice for Italy, the FCO advises against all but essential travel to San Marino. “British nationals remain able to depart San Marino without restriction with a valid passport and onward ticket,” the department said.

Equatorial Guinea

The FCO advises against all travel to Equatorial Guinea after authorities announced border closures and the suspension of international flights for 30 days.

Philippines

A Catholic priest presides over a mass that is live-streamed on their Facebook page from an empty church in the Philippines (Aaron Favila/AP)

Due to the impact of domestic travel restrictions, possible curfews and plans to impose conditions on entry from the UK, the FCO has recommended against all but essential travel to the whole country from March 15.

Liberia

The department advises against all but essential travel to Liberia due to the high risk of quarantine for British nationals, as well as travel restrictions.

Lithuania

British nationals are advised against all but essential travel due to border controls effective from March 15, lasting ten days.

Latvia

The FCO advises against all but essential travel, due to the increased travel restrictions. From March 17, it will not be possible for most British nationals to enter or exit Latvia and organised transport by air, sea and land will be suspended.

Peru

The FCO advises against all but essential travel to the whole of Peru due to conditions including a ban on flights to and from Europe from March 16 for at least 30 days.

Mongolia

The department advises against all but essential travel due to the suspension of all flights until at least March 28, and recommended British nationals use charter flights scheduled for March 15 and 16.

Sierra Leone

The FCO advises against all but essential travel due to mandatory quarantine measures for British nationals arriving from March 16.

South Korea

The department advises against all travel to the cities of Daegu, Cheongdo and Gyeongsan which have been designated “special care zones” by South Korean authorities due to outbreaks.

From Sunday, travellers arriving from the UK will be subject to additional screening. People travelling from the UK will also be asked to report their condition to the authorities for 14 days.

Bolivia

The FCO has not advised against travel, however all flights to and from Europe have been suspended.

Bahrain

The department said all arrivals from the UK will be required to self-isolate for 14 days including those without symptoms, but has not warned against travel.

Malaysia

The FCO advises against all but essential travel to all islands off the coast of eastern Sabah from Kudat to Tawau, including (but not limited to) Lankayan, Mabul, Pom Pom, Kapalai, Litigan, Sipadan and Mataking.

Portugal

The FCO advises against all but essential travel to the archipelagos of Madeira and the Azores.

Ecuador

The FCO advises against all but essential travel, as foreign nationals will not be admitted to the country from Sunday evening.

Cruise ships

British nationals aged 70 and over and those with pre-existing health conditions are advised against cruise ship travel.