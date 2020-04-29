UK coronavirus death toll reaches more than 26,000 – the second highest in Europe
26,097 people with confirmed coronavirus (Covid-19) have died in hospitals, care homes and elsewhere in the UK, new figures from Public Health England (PHE) show. This puts the UK in second place for most coronavirus deaths in Europe, just behind Italy’s 27,359.
The new UK figure includes 765 deaths reported in the 24 hours to 5pm on Tuesday. And it is the first time data on the number of deaths in care homes and the wider community has been included in the Government’s daily updates.
The new method of reporting includes an additional 3,811 deaths since the start of the outbreak.
Of these, around 70% were outside hospital settings and around 30% were in hospital.
PHE medical director Dr Yvonne Doyle said:
It will remain the case that ONS (Office for National Statistics) data, which publishes every week with data from 11 days ago, includes suspected cases where a test has not taken place.
ONS figures will therefore continue to include more deaths than our daily series.
We need your help ...
The coronavirus pandemic is changing our world, fast. And we will do all we can to keep bringing you news and analysis throughout. But we are worried about maintaining enough income to pay our staff and minimal overheads.
Now, more than ever, we need a vibrant, independent media that holds the government to account and calls it out when it puts vested economic interests above human lives. We need a media that shows solidarity with the people most affected by the crisis – and one that can help to build a world based on collaboration and compassion.
We have been fighting against an establishment that is trying to shut us down. And like most independent media, we don’t have the deep pockets of investors to call on to bail us out.
Can you help by chipping in a few pounds each month?
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.