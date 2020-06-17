Boris Johnson’s car ‘crashed into motorbike’ during Kurdish protest in London

Boris Johnson’s convoy was targeted by Kurdish protesters as the prime minister left the Palace of Westminster:

 

The demonstrator, who had been protesting about Turkish action against Kurdish rebels, ran into the road outside the gates to Parliament. In recent days, Turkey has bombed the Makhmour refugee camp in Syria (South Kurdistan) and attacked protesters from the HDP (Peoples’ Democratic Party) in Turkey:

These recent events are just the latest in a long line of repressive actions taken by Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan against majority Kurdish communities in Turkey and Syria. In May, women’s organisations were targeted in Bakur (the majority-Kurdish area of NATO member Turkey) resulting in arrests and raids.

The protest in London forced the lead vehicles in the convoy – a police motorbike and the prime minister’s Jaguar – to stop, with a support vehicle running into the back of the luxury saloon carrying Johnson.

The vehicles drove off shortly afterwards in the direction of Downing Street, with a large dent visible on the rear of the Jaguar.

Downing Street said there were no reports of anyone being injured in the incident.

The protester was detained by police and taken into the Palace of Westminster by officers.

