Johnson’s ‘oven ready’ Brexit deal off the menu as PM calls halt to trade talks

Boris Johnson has called a halt to talks with Brussels on a post-Brexit free trade agreement, warning Britain to prepare for a final no-deal break with the European Union.

Brace for Brexit

In a statement to broadcasters, Johnson accused EU leaders of seeking to impose a series of “unacceptable” demands and called for a “fundamental change of approach” if there was to be any agreement. The immediate response from European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen was to say that the EU would carry on negotiating, with talks next week in London going ahead as planned.

However, at a briefing for journalists in Westminster, Johnson’s official spokesperson said the negotiations were now “over”. He also said there was “no point” in the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier travelling to the UK unless the EU changed its negotiating position.

Over and out?

The spokesperson added: