Former PM says Boris Johnson will spark ‘economic war’ if he fails to get Brexit deal

The UK will face an “economic war” with Europe and America if Boris Johnson fails to negotiate a Brexit deal, Gordon Brown has warned.

The former prime minister said Johnson’s confrontational approach will make him the “most isolated prime minister in peacetime history” in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Negotiations between British and EU negotiators are set to resume today, 6 December, in Brussels in an attempt to secure a post-Brexit trade deal.

“A path of confrontation”

Warning of “huge international implications” if no agreement is reached, Brown said:

We would be in an economic war with Europe that would cost us very dearly. Food, drugs and everything else would find it difficult to get into the country without tariffs and without holdups. But we’d also be in an economic war with America because there’d be no chance of a trade treaty with America. So Boris Johnson is going to end up as the most isolated Prime Minister in peacetime history, with no friends around the world. Because he has simply chosen a path of confrontation when everybody knows that it’s in Britain’s economic interests – maybe not in the Brexiteers’ ideological interest – but it’s in Britain’s economic interest to get a deal and to get a deal now.

“An unstable relationship”

Brown said it would be up to Labour leader Keir Starmer whether to back any deal. But he suggested that “most of the big questions” are likely to remain unanswered even if an agreement is reached. This would lead to “an unstable relationship” over the coming months and years.

He predicted that there’ll be a tariff-free trade deal without quotas. But the EU may insist upon sanctions and tariffs being imposed if the UK breached the “level playing field”. He said: