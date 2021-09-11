Survey shows majority of parents worried about school reopening due to coronavirus
Around half of adults are worried about their child going back to school or college after the summer holidays, figures suggest.
Concern
Some 48% of adults with dependent children said they were very or somewhat worried about their child returning to education settings, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.
Almost a quarter (23%) said they were somewhat unworried or not worried at all.
The main reasons for those worried was fear about their child catching coronavirus (58%), spreading coronavirus (31%), and concern about their mental health and wellbeing due to changes in the school or college setting (30%).
A quarter were worried about how prepared their school or college will be for keeping pupils safe. And 15% were worried about sending them back before the vaccine rollout has finished.
Our latest Opinions and Lifestyle Survey asked parents how they felt about children in their household returning to school https://t.co/uDWyvvMZ7a pic.twitter.com/UUQISWAu84
Read on...Support us and go ad-free
— Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) September 10, 2021
The ONS analysed responses from 3,387 people, including 470 responses from adults with dependent children, between 25 August and 5 September.
Do your bit for independent journalism
Did you know that less than 1.5% of our readers contribute financially to The Canary? Imagine what we could do if just a few more people joined our movement to achieve a shared vision of a free and fair society where we nurture people and planet.
We need you to help out, if you can.
When you give a monthly amount to fund our work, you are supporting truly independent journalism. We hold power to account and have weathered many attempts to shut us down and silence the counterpoint to the mainstream.
You can count on us for rigorous journalism and fearless opposition to an increasingly fascist government and right wing mainstream media.
In return you get:
- Advert free reading experience
- Behind the scenes monthly e-newsletter
- 20% discount from our shop
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.