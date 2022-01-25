Johnson’s latest alleged bash has ‘disgusted’ people who share his birthday
People who share a birthday with Boris Johnson have said they are “disgusted” that a gathering to celebrate the day with the prime minister was held inside No 10 during the UK’s first national lockdown.
By 19 Jun 2020, Covid had killed a staggering 40k Britons.
NHS staff were shattered by the dying we'd seen.
But @BorisJohnson? He was breaking the rules AGAIN. With cake. A sing song. M&S party food. 30 of his mates indoors.
RT if you need him gone.https://t.co/IRoZXMguJA
— Rachel Clarke (@doctor_oxford) January 24, 2022
Read on...Support us and go ad-free
Prem fandango
No 10 has conceded staff “gathered briefly” in the Cabinet Room on the afternoon of 19 June 2020 following a meeting after it was alleged 30 people attended, shared cake, and sang “happy birthday” to the PM, despite social mixing indoors being banned.
A single mother born exactly a year before Johnson spent that day at home in Winchester, Hampshire, with her 25-year-old daughter Kirsten, who was recovering from a thyroid cancer operation and had a “15-centimetre gash” across her neck. Donna Levermore told the PA news agency:
It was terrible, absolutely awful… we’re sitting there holding each other – but hardly holding each other because she was so sore with her stitches… we pulled ourselves through it completely alone,”
(Mr Johnson) has infiltrated and spoiled everything – literally stomped all over it… I’m disgusted. He’s tarnished my bloody birthday.
My daughter lost her neck… and this bastard is dancing the fandango.
Kirsten was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in December 2019. Her operation to remove the cancer was rescheduled six times before she finally underwent surgery on 9 June 2020.
My little girl was 3 years old a couple of weeks after your 2020 birthday Boris Johnson. And even she could understand that it wasn’t the time for a party.
— Dr Julia Grace Patterson💙 (@JujuliaGrace) January 25, 2022
While Kirsten has made a full recovery, Levermore said the news of a gathering at No 10 on the same day is “cruel”. She said:
He is not fit to govern. He has absolutely crushed the spirit of people – how are you supposed to believe in anything when this has happened?
He will be remembered in history with the worst of the worst for what he’s done… it’s like dancing on someone’s grave.
“Galling”
Angus Proud from Barrowford in Pendle, Lancashire also shares a birthday with the prime minister and said it was “galling” to hear the allegations that Johnson had celebrated it while others were following restrictions. Proud tweeted a picture on of himself enjoying a quiet birthday drink on 19 June 2020, which he spent with his partner.
On June 19 2020, I had a night out(doors) for my birthday. Just the 2 of us. pic.twitter.com/pMA8j60I4K
— Angus Proud (@angusproud) January 24, 2022
Proud told PA:
I was never a fan of Johnson, but I did think in March and April that year that he got the country on the right path. To find out now that he was leading his own life by his own rules is pretty galling.
We had a pleasant enough day, but not the day we could have had. And that’s fine when you know we’re all in it together. But we weren’t, were we?
Proud said that he “absolutely” believed he was doing the right thing by having a quiet birthday, and said “it felt like a national effort to us”.
‘I did not know it was my birthday, or that I had planned a birthday party. I just walked in and there was my wife, friends and a cake with candles.’
‘Yes, they sang Happy Birthday to me, but we’ll wait for the report to see if it was an actual party.’https://t.co/0sFLIfN8qs
— Dr Rosena Allin-Khan 💙 (@DrRosena) January 24, 2022
Downing Street said staff “gathered briefly” in the Cabinet Room after a meeting, in response to a report from ITV News which suggested up to 30 people attended what it described as a birthday party. The broadcaster suggested the prime minister’s wife, Carrie Johnson, had organised the surprise get-together complete with a chorus of “happy birthday” on the afternoon of 19 June 2020, when indoor social mixing was banned.
"The Prime Minister is laser-focused on delivering for this country,” says the Paymaster General, Michael Ellis.
In other news we now know Boris Johnson took time off in the middle of the day during a global pandemic, to hold a birthday party and meet his interior decorator
— Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) January 25, 2022
We need your help to keep speaking the truth
Every story that you have come to us with; each injustice you have asked us to investigate; every campaign we have fought; each of your unheard voices we amplified; we do this for you. We are making a difference on your behalf.
Our fight is your fight. You’ve supported our collective struggle every time you gave us a like; and every time you shared our work across social media. Now we need you to support us with a monthly donation.
We have published nearly 2,000 articles and over 50 films in 2021. And we want to do this and more in 2022 but we don’t have enough money to go on at this pace. So, if you value our work and want us to continue then please join us and be part of The Canary family.
In return, you get:
* Advert free reading experience
* Quarterly group video call with the Editor-in-Chief
* Behind the scenes monthly e-newsletter
* 20% discount in our shop
Almost all of our spending goes to the people who make The Canary’s content. So your contribution directly supports our writers and enables us to continue to do what we do: speaking truth, powered by you. We have weathered many attempts to shut us down and silence our vital opposition to an increasingly fascist government and right-wing mainstream media.
With your help we can continue:
* Holding political and state power to account
* Advocating for the people the system marginalises
* Being a media outlet that upholds the highest standards
* Campaigning on the issues others won’t
* Putting your lives central to everything we do
We are a drop of truth in an ocean of deceit. But we can’t do this without your support. So please, can you help us continue the fight?
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.