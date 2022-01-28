Deaths in prisons in England and Wales reached record highs last year
On 27 January, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) released its quarterly statistics on deaths and self-harm in prison in England and Wales. The data shows that 2021 had the highest number of deaths in prison ever recorded. INQUEST – a charity supporting bereaved people impacted by state related deaths – argues that these figures demonstrate it’s time to rethink prisons as the solution to crime.
Highest annual number of deaths in prison
The data shows that 371 people died in prison in 2021, the highest recorded annual figure to date. This amounts to more than one death per day. There are currently 78,324 prisoners in England and Wales, and 121 prisons.
According to INQUEST analysis of the MoJ data:
- 250 deaths were recorded as ‘natural causes’ – a 13% increase from 2020. However, INQUEST states that its own “casework and monitoring shows many of these deaths are premature and far from ‘natural’”.
- “86 deaths were self-inflicted, an increase of 28% from the previous 12 months”. Younger people in prison custody “were most likely to die self-inflicted deaths”. INQUEST analysis highlights that 69% of all deaths of imprisoned 18-39 year olds in 2021 were self-inflicted.
- 4 deaths were categorised as ‘non-natural’.
- “30 await classification”.
- There was one case of homicide.
Coronavirus not entirely to blame
HM Prison and Probation Service statistics published in December 2021 show:
258 prisoners and supervised individuals have died having tested positive within 28 days of death or where there was a clinical assessment COVID-19 was a contributory factor in their death.
177 of these people were inside prison and 81 were under the supervision of the probation service. But these deaths occur against a backdrop of people being kept in highly restrictive regimes, and with some people placed in indefinite solitary confinement. Such measures could have cost prisoners their physical and mental health.
In the wake of the pandemic, INQUEST urged the MoJ to take action to mitigate the consequences of “extreme conditions” in prisons. Yet the government ignored expert advice calling for an urgent early release programme and a reduction of the prison population.
Read on...
INQUEST argues that the number of deaths in prisons in 2021 cannot be blamed on the pandemic alone.
INQUEST director Deborah Coles said:
This time last year we said: we fear the worst is yet to come. Sadly, we were right. Despite what could have been learned from the first wave of the pandemic, the Government allowed yet more people to die in prison. But the pandemic alone cannot explain away this record level of deaths.
Time for alternatives
INQUEST asserts that these figures demonstrate it’s time to rethink prisons as the solution to crime. The organisation is calling for a move away from the prison system, towards radical alternatives. In the meantime, it states that improvements to prison conditions and a reduction in the prison population are necessary to reduce the number of deaths in prisons.
Coles said:
These statistics represent the serious consequences of highly restrictive regimes on people’s mental and physical health. They also reflect the continuation of a harmful and dangerous prison system, and criminal justice policies which use prison as the response to social problems.
INQUEST is calling for urgent action “to ensure people in prison have access to healthcare and adequate support” in the short term. In the long term, the organisation seeks “a dramatic reduction of the prison population and more investment in radical community alternatives”.
In spite of campaigners’ calls for the contrary, the government seeks to expand England and Wales’ prison estate. As set out in its 2021 prisons strategy white paper, the MoJ is working towards creating 20,000 more prison places and introducing tougher sentencing rules.
Featured image via Fakurian Design/Unsplash
We need your help to keep speaking the truth
Every story that you have come to us with; each injustice you have asked us to investigate; every campaign we have fought; each of your unheard voices we amplified; we do this for you. We are making a difference on your behalf.
Our fight is your fight. You’ve supported our collective struggle every time you gave us a like; and every time you shared our work across social media. Now we need you to support us with a monthly donation.
We have published nearly 2,000 articles and over 50 films in 2021. And we want to do this and more in 2022 but we don’t have enough money to go on at this pace. So, if you value our work and want us to continue then please join us and be part of The Canary family.
In return, you get:
* Advert free reading experience
* Quarterly group video call with the Editor-in-Chief
* Behind the scenes monthly e-newsletter
* 20% discount in our shop
Almost all of our spending goes to the people who make The Canary’s content. So your contribution directly supports our writers and enables us to continue to do what we do: speaking truth, powered by you. We have weathered many attempts to shut us down and silence our vital opposition to an increasingly fascist government and right-wing mainstream media.
With your help we can continue:
* Holding political and state power to account
* Advocating for the people the system marginalises
* Being a media outlet that upholds the highest standards
* Campaigning on the issues others won’t
* Putting your lives central to everything we do
We are a drop of truth in an ocean of deceit. But we can’t do this without your support. So please, can you help us continue the fight?
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.