The UK should have acted sooner to reduce nuclear threat, says SNP leader
The UK has had a “massive missed opportunity” to reduce the threat of nuclear weapons, the SNP’s Westminster leader has said.
“Missed opportunity”
Ian Blackford was speaking to Sophie Raworth on the BBC’s Sunday Morning programme. He was asked about the SNP’s ambition to remove the Trident nuclear deterrent from the Clyde Naval Base. In response, he said the UK should have acted sooner to remove itself as a threat. It comes amid suggestions that Vladimir Putin could use such weapons in his war in Ukraine.
Blackford said:
You’ve got someone [Putin] that you don’t know if they’re prepared to press that button or not.
There’s been a massive missed opportunity over the course of the last decades, because we should have been getting round the table with the Russians and others, and making sure that we were reducing the threat from nuclear weapons, reducing nuclear warheads.
We’re in a very dangerous situation. The world is very unstable, we’re dealing with the situation in Ukraine. We need to make sure that we never, ever, ever are in a situation where anyone is prepared to use nuclear weapons, that threat of mass destruction that would take place.
Having nuclear weapons isn’t a protection. Having nuclear weapons makes us a threat and we’ve had a long-standing position that having nuclear weapons on the Clyde is something that we cannot tolerate.
Read on...Support us and go ad-free
“Asleep”
Blackford is also the MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber. He said an independent Scotland would “present an opportunity” for other countries to begin to negotiate reductions in their own nuclear warheads. And he added:
We’ve been asleep at the wheel and we haven’t tackled Russian aggression.
We simple haven’t done what we should have done to make sure that we were dealing with that Russian threat and it’s the lack of ability of UK governments over a number of years that put us in the position that we’re now in.
Meanwhile the Scottish Greens, who are in a co-operative agreement with the SNP at Holyrood, have held a long-standing opposition to NATO membership.
Asked if his party is comfortable working alongside them despite a determination to leave NATO, Blackford said the SNP’s position is “very clear – that we wish an independent Scotland to be a part of NATO”. However, several of the countries that are members of NATO are nuclear powers.
Independence
Raworth also quizzed the SNP MP on the likelihood of a second independence referendum. First minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she intends to hold a vote before the end of 2023. And the party has been campaigning for a referendum during the local government election campaign.
Blackford echoed this timeframe, stating the SNP and the Scottish Greens had a manifesto commitment of delivering a second vote in the 2021 Scottish Parliament elections. He added:
This is a question for Boris Johnson and the Conservative government. Will they respect democracy, will they respect the rights of the Scots who sent MSPs to the Scottish Parliament with a mandate to deliver that independence referendum?
We need your help to keep speaking the truth
Every story that you have come to us with; each injustice you have asked us to investigate; every campaign we have fought; each of your unheard voices we amplified; we do this for you. We are making a difference on your behalf.
Our fight is your fight. You’ve supported our collective struggle every time you gave us a like; and every time you shared our work across social media. Now we need you to support us with a monthly donation.
We have published nearly 2,000 articles and over 50 films in 2021. And we want to do this and more in 2022 but we don’t have enough money to go on at this pace. So, if you value our work and want us to continue then please join us and be part of The Canary family.
In return, you get:
* Advert free reading experience
* Quarterly group video call with the Editor-in-Chief
* Behind the scenes monthly e-newsletter
* 20% discount in our shop
Almost all of our spending goes to the people who make The Canary’s content. So your contribution directly supports our writers and enables us to continue to do what we do: speaking truth, powered by you. We have weathered many attempts to shut us down and silence our vital opposition to an increasingly fascist government and right-wing mainstream media.
With your help we can continue:
* Holding political and state power to account
* Advocating for the people the system marginalises
* Being a media outlet that upholds the highest standards
* Campaigning on the issues others won’t
* Putting your lives central to everything we do
We are a drop of truth in an ocean of deceit. But we can’t do this without your support. So please, can you help us continue the fight?
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.