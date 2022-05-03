Protesters block oil terminal in Scotland and demand we #FundTheAlternatives

Climate activists have blockaded an oil terminal to call for an end to new oil and gas projects and to demand funding for green alternatives.

Just Stop Oil said its supporters blocked access to the Nustar Clydebank facility in West Dunbartonshire by climbing on top of tankers and locking on to the entrance at around 4am on Tuesday 3 May:

At approx 4am today around 40 #JustStopOil supporters blockaded the entrance to the Nustar Clydebank oil terminal in Glasgow.#StopNewOilAndGas #FundTheAlternatives pic.twitter.com/ctyuJ0co0Q — JustStopOil (@JustStop_Oil) May 3, 2022

Others entered the oil terminal, where 12 protesters are sitting on pipes and three are on the silos to halt operations.

Read on...

The activists said they are taking action in support of their demand that the UK government ends new oil and gas projects in the UK.

The activists staged a blockade of the entrance (Just Stop Oil/PA)

It is the first action its kind in Scotland since the Just Stop Oil coalition began blockading fuel terminals south of the border on 1April, which has seen more than 1,000 arrests.

Neil Rothnie, a retired offshore oil and gas worker from Glasgow, said: