The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has released a new breakdown of statistics for the first time on sanctions by ethnicity for Universal Credit. Of course, this immediately showed up the DWP for institutionally racist shithole it is.

DWP sanctions under Universal Credit: new statistics

The DWP publishes regular statistics on sanctions it has meted out against Universal Credit claimants.

Now, it has for the first time put out sanction decision statistics by ethnicity. According to the release, this is because:

more than 70% of claimants included in the adverse sanction decisions measure have now provided their ethnicity in recent months

The DWP sanctions data applied to the year up to the end of April 2024.

Crucially, as the Guardian reported, this revealed that:

Black and minority ethnic benefit claimants are disproportionately likely to be hit with universal credit sanctions – financial penalties typically running into hundreds of pounds – according to official statistics unveiled for the first time. Black universal credit claimants were 58% more likely to be sanctioned than white claimants, mixed ethnic groups were 72% more likely and Asians 5% more likely, according to the figures published by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

In short, the DWP has been sanctioning Black, brown, and Asian claimants disproportionately more often than white claimants.

Institutional racism writ large

Of course, this showed one thing: that the DWP is disgustingly, institutionally racist. Plenty of people on X were also saying it:

Black universal credit claimants were 58% more likely to be sanctioned than white claimants, mixed ethnic groups were 72% more likely.

So basically- structural racism. https://t.co/aX3z6JbL7p — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) September 16, 2024

Benefit sanctions more likely for minority ethnic claimants, UK data shows. Another example of how institutional racism is carefully woven into our systems… #racism #benefitsanctions https://t.co/1c1PPrjBgU — Jane Basham (@Jane_Basham) September 16, 2024



However, the Guardian itself was mealy-mouthed on this. Firstly, it wrote how:

Campaigners stopped short of claiming that the disparities showed evidence of structural racism, or racial discrimination in jobcentres, but called on ministers to explain and justify the figures and guarantee that minority ethic claimants would be treated fairly by the benefits system.

Contrary to this, Black Equity Organisation chief executive Timi Okuwa who the Guardian went to for comment over its findings actually said:

These figures confirm what many have long suspected – that the welfare system disproportionately penalises black and ethnic minority communities.

In not so many words then, precisely this: institutional racism. Then, it let the DWP get its word in over this too. It articulated that:

The DWP cautioned against drawing firm conclusions, saying it planned to publish its own analysis along with detailed ethnic breakdowns this year. A spokesperson said: “We are analysing the latest data on benefit sanctions to determine the causes of differences in imposed sanctions across different demographics.”

If it walks like a rancidly racist duck, talks like a duck with a known history of discrimination…

Welfare sanctions in the UK target 72% mixed raced & 58% Black claimants, but the Dept of Work & Pensions isn’t racist, it says.https://t.co/Rf4uoIo9WJ — Tennyson.Sarah 🇫🇷 in 🇬🇧 (@tennysonsarah1) September 16, 2024

The point is, the Guardian is letting the DWP off the hook when its own calculations clearly show the department’s racial bias.

Otherwise, what is the outlet suggesting? That minority ethnic groups are more likely to not comply with Universal Credit conditions? Obviously, this is palpable racist bullshit and only feeds more racist rightwing rhetoric. Already, trolls on X are playing into this narrative.

Predictable but no less disgraceful

As one person on X pointed out, in a structurally racist society, the DWP’s institutional racism is obvious:

They “stopped short of calling it structural racism” but in an inherently racist society, where institutions are known to have racist structures, under-representation in management & decision-making and policy agenda setting… and the results are ashttps://t.co/mUw87kGO1s — HerreMörker (@HerreMorker) September 16, 2024

For instance, the cruel two-child benefit limit on benefits – including Universal Credit – is another racist DWP policy. This is because it too disproportionately impacts Black, brown, and Asian claimants, particularly Pakistani and Bangladeshi households. In other words, racism is deeply embedded within the department’s policies and structures.

Again then, for those at the back (including the Guardian apparently):

Black universal credit claimants 58% more likely to get sanctions than white people, while mixed ethnic groups are 72% more likely.

Institutional Racism. https://t.co/XPMqAffvrG — HerreMörker (@HerreMorker) September 16, 2024

It’s also not as if the statistics were a shock – since as another person on X noted, researchers have long thought this to be the case:

UK Benefit sanctions show “stark” ethnic disparities. This is important to show. Many researchers suspected this, but first time there is good statistical data on this.https://t.co/TvXZ4y0Ev3 — Mia Gray (@_mia_gray) September 16, 2024

Or, in fact the DWP’s own impact assessment from way back in 2011 – as the Guardian even noted in its article:

Benefit sanctions more likely for minority ethnic claimants – from DWP data

The EIA in 2011 had warned of this- but they didn’t pay attention sadly https://t.co/KQCxqmhtc7 — Rajesh Mohan🌈 (@raj_psyc) September 16, 2024

Considering the expansive evidence of the DWP’s institutional ableism too, it’s hardly a surprise it’s punching down on other marginalised claimants. Naturally, it also means the DWP is compounding discrimination against claimants living with multiple layers of marginalisation. These DWP sanctions statistics were all predictable, however, it makes them no less disgraceful.

Really then, the Guardian should have said it with its chest.

Since it won’t, the Canary will: the DWP is an institutionally racist, ableist, classist endeavor.

If it’s latest statistics prove one thing without a doubt once again, it’s that the cruel department is not fit for purpose.

Feature image via Youtube – the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP)/ the Canary