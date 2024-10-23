This Saturday 26 October, people from Bristol together with groups from around the region, will gather to express their horror over the continuing death toll caused by Israel’s genocide in Palestine – by drawing a RED LINE over the Zionist’s entity’s actions.

The RED LINE for Palestine in Bristol

A group of campaigners from Bournemouth will be bringing the “RED LINE” which consists of 1.5m wide rolls of red fabric with a total length of kilometre which will be carried on the march. Organisers have hired a drone to capture spectacular footage as the red line snakes around the city.

The RED LINE March will assemble at 11.30am at the western end of the Bristol Cathedral at the end of Deanery Road, College Green BS1 5TL. A feeder march organised by the group “Queers for Palestine” will also march from the University of Bristol to College Green.

Following speeches on College Green, the march will start at about 12.00/12.30pm.

The march will set off using the “ramp” in front of the Council House proceeding to the Centre, Nelson Street, Broadmead Shopping Centre, Broad Weir & Newgate, and will finish for a rally at the Bandstand in Castle Park BS2 0HQ.

Each 100-metre section of the fabric will be carried by “blocks” representing concerned citizens and professionals.

These include academics/educators, medics, media-workers, a group pushing empty child buggies representing the enormous death-toll of children, faith groups, Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament, Extinction Rebellion and environmental campaigners, the group Queers for Palestine, and many others.

This should not have been crossed

A spokesperson for Bristol Palestine Alliance said:

The kilometre of Red fabric represents the “Red Line” that civilised society says should not be crossed – yet daily we see Israel crossing every conceivable humanity red line.

Speakers at the rally will include:-

Feda – Bournemouth Red Line.

Khaled Fandi – Palestinian activist.

Benazir Jatoi – lawyer and activist.

Dizraeli – Bristol rapper and poet.

Nick Bilborough – Hands Up Project.

Neezo – Award winning humanitarian and human rights activist.

Leading the RED LINE will be a banner bearing the name Shaban Al-Dalou. Footage taken by witnesses on mobile phones showed 19-year-old Shaban Al-Dalou, who was being treated for an injury, lying on his back on a bed, attached to an IV drip, in a makeshift tent hospital, frantically waving his arms before being engulfed by flames ignited by an Israeli bomb.

These images have gone-viral on social media and have been viewed by millions around the world since the attack.

The horror in Palestine must stop

A spokesperson for Bristol Palestine Alliance said:

It can be hard to comprehend the enormity of over forty thousand deaths in Gaza. But the video of this young man burning to death, seen by millions around the world now, shows us the horrific suffering of just one person in a way we can immediately connect with. Hopefully this will open more people’s eyes to the suffering and injustice of what is happening in Palestine, and together we bring it to a halt. In every protracted struggle against injustice there comes a galvanising moment, for instance the Amritsar, Sharpeville, or Soweto massacres, when the world wakes up and takes notice of the enormity of the injustice taking place and moves to halt it. We can only hope this horrific death can be that wake-up call.

Featured image supplied