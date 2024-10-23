Living with myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME/CFS) is physically devastating – but the social isolation that comes with it is often less discussed. Family and friends don’t always understand the disease’s hallmark symptom, post-exertional malaise (PEM).

This is a worsening of any, if not all, of a person’s other symptoms after any type of exertion – be it physical, mental, or emotional. It means that people living with ME often have to pace any activity – however small – and spend hours, days, and sometimes weeks recovering afterwards.

What seems inconsequential to non-chronically ill people – washing, brushing your teeth – can cause PEM in ME patients. Any PEM also brings with it the risk of a permanent deterioration in a person’s health – meaning they won’t get back to the level of health they were at before the PEM.

ME/CFS has left me with ‘three comfortable hours a day’

Jane Rigg is a 66-year-old mother of four adult children, and an ex-lecturer- who also lives with ME/CFS.

Very occasionally, and unpredictably, she has been able to do a short walk or two each week, be driven to stay in a friend’s spare bedroom and manage a couple of short trips out in the week, and her neighbour invites her for Sunday lunch – but this is an ordeal.

Her life is meticulously paced. She can tolerate company for very brief periods. Jane says:

Thank goodness my children understand this when they phone or come to stay as my stamina is so poor. They take over everything to help me find a bit of social energy.

Jane was awarded her work ill-health pension, ESA, and PIP and uses the money on a cleaner and gardener. She lives alone and far prefers it that way, as she suffers with very bad air hunger.

She is naturally bubbly, lively minded, and happy. She has a few very simple hobbies and enjoys a lot of life through her children. But she feels very ill for hours each day, and maybe has a total of three relatively comfortable hours.

It’s not enough.

Jane wrote Rushed Off My Feet to describe hers (and likely many other’s) experience of living with ME/CFS.

Rushed Off My Feet

Will you come out to my party she asked,

Will you come out for a drink.

Will you come out for a walk she asked.

And I replied “Let me think”.

It’s Monday today, I fill my slow cooker,

It makes me eight meals to eat.

Then wash, teeth, and tablets; and tidy the sink,

“I’m sorry I’m rushed off my feet”.

Will you come shopping with me she asked.

A meal for my birthday treat.

“It’s Tuesday today; too much to do,

“I’m sorry, I’m rushed off my feet”.

It’s bin day tomorrow, I empty the bags

And drag it down to the street.

Then wash, teeth, and tablets; and tidy the sink,

“I’m sorry I’m rushed off my feet”.

Will you have coffee with me she asked

Or the pub; I’ll save you a seat.

But Wednesday’s the day that I water my plants

“I’m sorry, I’m rushed off my feet”.

I really am grateful, please ask me again,

I need a good rest; I’m beat.

Then wash, teeth, and tablets; and tidy the sink,

“I’m sorry I’m rushed off my feet”.

On Thursday my cleaner is here and I bathe

She does laundry and changes my sheets.

Then wash, teeth and tablets; and tidy the sink,

“I’m sorry I’m rushed off my feet”.

It’s Friday, I fill my dosette box;

Keeping track is a difficult feat.

Then wash, teeth, and tablets; and tidy the sink,

“I’m sorry I’m rushed off my feet”.

I notice you’ve not been in touch for a while

It’s nice to be asked for a meet.

But Saturday’s soup day; I make the week’s lunch.

“I’m sorry, I’m rushed off my feet”.

I chat to my family; my happiest hour.

Some moaning, some laughing; upbeat.

Then wash, teeth, and tablets; and tidy the sink,

“I’m sorry I’m rushed off my feet”.

You never did call me again; I tried;

But our friendship died incomplete.

On Sunday a stranger makes lunch for me.

He knows I’m rushed off my feet.

Featured artwork by Hannah Sharland