More white poppies are being ordered for schools, universities, and other education settings in the run up to Remembrance Day this year, following increased interest from students and teachers. The news comes as the Peace Pledge Union marks its 90th anniversary.

Israel’s genocide in Gaza has been cited by teachers as one reason for this trend, as more of their students recognise the importance of remembering all victims of war, including civilians and those affected by conflict today.

The Peace Pledge Union (PPU), which distributes white poppies, has reported a year on year increase in orders of White Poppy Education Packs, with double the number already distributed this year compared to 2021. There has been a nearly 30% increase compared to this point last year.

The greater interest from schools and universities follows the spike in demand for white poppies since Israel’s assault on Gaza began last October and drew fresh attention to the plight of civilians in conflict. The PPU has heard that an increasing number of Muslim school students, among others, have shown interest in white poppies due to Israel’s ongoing atrocities in the Middle East.

One teacher who contacted the PPU said:

As a school which values peace as one of its core values it is important that we live that value in our daily lives. The wearing of a white poppy symbolises a commitment to peace and acts as a reminder for all of us to do our duty in averting not only war, but to challenge the instruments of war which are so prevalent in our world today. The Peace Pledge Union is perhaps even more relevant in our modern world which is so racked by conflict and division.

Peace Pledge Union: representing all victims of war

A number of student unions in universities have chosen to offer white poppies for the first time this year. One university student from London said: “I really like the concept of the white poppies. Although the red poppies stand for something remarkable, the white help to be inclusive to all victims of war, from the soldiers to people who had to witness it. Especially with what’s going on in the Middle East, it’s nice to know that the victims are being represented.”

Schools that distribute white poppies often do so alongside offering red poppies. The PPU argues that teachers should offer range of views and perspectives on Remembrance Day, war and peace, due to the political nature of these topics, allowing young people to form their own views as they grow up.

Another teacher, who has offered white poppies in their school for several years, described this as:

an excellent way to encourage students to participate in remembrance activities because it encourages students to think more deeply about what it means to remember and to honour those who have died. This is especially important as familial ties to the great 20th Century wars become more distant, because we are at risk of losing our connection to these events unless we remind ourselves of the lessons they teach, and our consequent responsibility to build a better world with those lessons.

One sixth-form student said:

The idea of a white poppy is really appealing as an alternative way of showing support. Previously, I’ve always bought a red poppy to show support for the millions of people who died during hugely destructive wars. I admire charities that help other people get their lives back together after trauma, especially people injured in the service of others. However, the red poppy’s attachment to the military has put me off.

The alternative Remembrance

In a further sign of interest among young people and teachers, the educational movement Woodcraft Folk has recently collaborated with the PPU on a set of new educational activities on white poppies, which have been distributed to groups of young people around the UK.

White poppies have been worn since 1933. They stand for remembrance for all victims of war, both civilian and military, of all nationalities, as well as challenging militarism and a commitment to peace. They differ from red ones, which commemorate only British and allied armed forces personnel and show “support for the armed forces,” according to the Royal British Legion which promotes them.

Geoff Tibbs, Remembrance project manager from the Peace Pledge Union, said:

Around the world at the moment, we are witnessing the greatest intensity of war and violence so far this century. On Remembrance Day, we must remember all those affected by this, as well as those who have died in the past, and make an active commitment to peace. It is heartening that a growing number of young people are turning to the white poppy, for the light it sheds on today’s conflicts. Many are alienated by the mainstream tradition of Remembrance Day, as it fails to acknowledge civilians and people of other nationalities affected by wars today.

On Remembrance Sunday, ceremonies featuring white poppies will take place around the UK. The National Alternative Remembrance Ceremony in London will focus on remembering all victims of war, including those being killed in wars today in Gaza, Lebanon, Ukraine, Sudan, and elsewhere, and will feature a speech by a Palestinian activist involved in nonviolent campaigning for peace.

