A short film calling on the Scottish Government to ban greyhound racing has been projected onto London’s Piccadilly Lights, in a move which drew attention to the unnecessary plight of greyhounds – as well as a campaign to outlaw the practice.

On 14 November, a snippet of the film which was declared the winner of the animal welfare category at the 2024 Big Syn International Film Festival, was shown on Europe’s biggest screen to the roaring support and cheers of scores of onlookers, filmmakers, and their supporters:

The animated film is from the Unbound the Greyhound coalition which comprises of nine animal welfare groups.

Members of the coalition include campaigning charities, rehoming centres, and an all-party parliamentary group: OneKind, All-Party Parliamentary Dog Advisory Welfare Group (APDAWG), Animal Concern, Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home, GREY2K USA Worldwide, Hope Rescue, League Against Cruel Sports Scotland, Say No to Greyhound Racing in Scotland, and Scotland Against Greyhound Exploitation (SAGE).

The film compares the lives of Bob the greyhound, who has been rescued from the greyhound racing industry, and fictional greyhound, Bea, who remains in the racing industry. Through the narration of Bob the greyhound, the short film explores the welfare issues of dog racing and highlights the need for a phase out to dog racing.

The film was declared the winner of the animal welfare category at the 2024 Big Syn International Film Festival Awards on Friday 8 November, in a gala awards ceremony at Curzon Soho in London:

A powerful display

Spokesperson for the coalition, OneKind’s Head of Campaigns and Media, Eve Massie Bishop, said:

“Seeing our film that calls for a ban on greyhound racing in Scotland light up Piccadilly Lights was a monumental moment for us. This powerful display has brought our message to one of the busiest spots in London, highlighting the often-unseen suffering behind greyhound racing and driving support for an end to this archaic pastime.

“2,751 deaths and 26,522 injuries were recorded across Greyhound Board of Great Britain tracks between 2018-2023. This is deeply upsetting as it is but doesn’t even account for greyhounds raced at unlicensed tracks, such as Scotland’s last track, Thornton Stadium.

“Within less than a year of launching the coalition, MSP Mark Ruskell lodged a Bill to phase out greyhound racing in Scotland, that has received strong backing from both the public and MSPs. We look forward to supporting it as it progresses in Parliament.”

