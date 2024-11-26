Last week, the British Palestinian Families Network (BPFN) hosted a national remembrance event in honour of Palestinians killed by Israel in Gaza in the last year. The event ran from 4.30pm to 7pm at St. John’s Church in Waterloo, Central London. Entitled ‘Remembering Gaza’, it was attend by politician, faith leaders, and people personally affected.

In light of Israel’s ongoing assault on Gaza since October 2023, many families in the UK, originating from Gaza, have tragically lost relatives in the war – a war which left wide segments of the community traumatised in both personal and collective pain.

The remembrance event was designed to provide these families and the wider community with a space for remembrance, healing and support, while also raising awareness about the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The event provided a space to honour the memory of the deceased and injured, while also acknowledging the collective trauma the community is facing and offer opportunities for expressions of solidarity.

During the commemoration event, mourners heard a range of testimonies including from survivors, surgeons who served in Gaza and family members who lost loved ones in Gaza. Candles were lit against a backdrop of traditional Palestinian music to mourn those who had died, followed by a minute’s silence for the victims.

In commemoration of the victims, the service also included prayers and reflections from the Christian, Jewish, Muslim, and Buddhist faiths, led by Revd Canon Giles Goddard, Rabbi Frank Dabba Smith, Shaykh Mohammad Yazdani Raza Khan, and Rehena Harillal respectively.

Baroness Sayeeda Warsi, Layla Moran MP, Dr. Waseem Said, Ehab Al Sharief, and Khetam Eliyan (BPFN) also gave speeches. Dr. Waseem, a plastic and reconstructive surgeon from Manchester provided a first-hand testimony of his time as a surgeon volunteering in Gaza and Khetam Eliyan gave a survivor’s testimony.

The event also included cultural performances to celebrate the richness of Palestinian culture that has often been forgotten due to the incessant killing of Palestinian people. The service included poetry readings and a musical performance:

speeches from Faith Minister @LordWajidKhan, @SayeedaWarsi @LaylaMoran + others. Here is Saied Silbak playing traditional Palestinian music in a piece titled “Voices of Gaza” pic.twitter.com/Xu85bWNjYm — Paul Waugh MP (@paulwaugh) November 19, 2024

