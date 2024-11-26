On Tuesday 26 November, MPs and peace campaigners handed in a letter to Keir Starmer and the Labour Party government at Downing Street, calling on Britain to end its reckless role in intensifying the war in Ukraine.

Starmer: stop fuelling war in Ukraine and Russia

The hand-in took place as the emergency Ukraine-NATO council meets in Brussels, and follows a week of terrifying escalation:

Today, we handed in a letter to the Prime Minister. It calls on the government to end its reckless escalation in Ukraine and withdraw the use of British Storm Shadow missiles. We need peace talks now. Leaders must step back from the nuclear brink. pic.twitter.com/rJ334SwbCA — Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (@CNDuk) November 26, 2024

The decisions by the US and Britain, to allow Ukraine to use long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) and Storm Shadow missiles on Russian territory has seen Russia lower the threshold for nuclear use and its launching of a new hypersonic ballistic missile for the first time on the battlefield.

The letter, signed by MPs Diane Abbott, Jeremy Corbyn, Ayoub Khan, Shockat Adam, and Iqbal Mohamed, also expresses shock at recent statements by Britain’s Deputy Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Magowan, who recently said that ‘If the British Army was asked to fight tonight, it would fight tonight.’ These comments only serve to further increase tensions with Russia.

These developments and Britain’s role in fuelling the crisis increases the risk of this conflict lurching into an all-out war between nuclear-armed NATO and Russia.

The letter calls on the British government to end this reckless escalation, withdraw the use of its Storm Shadow missiles, and use its influence in support of a ceasefire and peace negotiations.

Recent polling has found that over half of Ukrainians are now in favour of a negotiated settlement to end this war as soon as possible, while large majorities across Europe want an end to this suffering with a negotiated settlement.

Deescalate now

Diane Abbott MP said:

Hundreds of thousands of people have lost their lives in this conflict. Instead of risking an all-out confrontation between NATO and Ukraine, Starmer should act on the wishes of the Ukrainian people, a majority of whom want an urgent end to the conflict through peace talks.

Jeremy Corbyn MP said:

As we edge closer and closer to catastrophe, we should be doing everything in our power to bring about de-escalation and peace. Instead, our political leaders are adding fuel to the fire and gambling with people’s lives for political gain. Presidents and Prime Ministers must know that in the event of nuclear war, nobody wins.

Stop the War Coalition convenor Lindsey German said:

The firing of US and UK missiles into Russia is a terrifying development which escalates the Ukraine war and demonstrates our own government’s direct involvement in the conflict. We face a greater threat of nuclear war than for more than 50 years. This war is being lost by Ukraine and it will end in negotiations. The real question is how many will die in the meantime.

CND general secretary Sophie Bolt said:

Political leaders need to step back from the nuclear brink. The actions of the British government are deeply reckless and are dragging Britain further towards an all-out confrontation with Russia. Starmer needs to withdraw the use of the Storm Shadow missiles as a matter of urgency. A nuclear war can never be won and must never be fought.

CND and Stop the War Coalition have called an emergency day of action for Saturday 7 December, to show the strength of opposition to this dangerous escalation, and to call on political leaders to step back from the nuclear brink.

Featured image supplied