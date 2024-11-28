A campaigning foundation, founded by a bereaved father after the death of his son at the hands of the NHS, has spoken out against the Assisted Dying Bill – hours before MPs vote on Kim Leadbeater’s proposed law.

Patient Lives Matter

Campaign group Patients Lives Matter is speaking out against the upcoming vote on the Assisted Dying Bill, following the heartbreaking and preventable death of the organisation’s founder, Jay Patel’s son, Balram Patel.

Jay Patel’s comments come as the debate surrounding Assisted Dying legislation gains momentum, and his family’s personal tragedy serves as a reminder of the dangers of unchecked authority in medical decision-making.

“We believe in the sanctity of life and the protection of individuals facing critical health decisions” said Jay Patel, Founder of Patients Lives Matter:

Our organisation is not against the idea of people having choices about their own lives. However, we strongly oppose the passing of laws that allow Assisted Dying because we fear the potential for abuse, especially by those in positions of power.

Balram Patel’s death has been a source of immense pain for the Patel family. After enduring a difficult medical journey, Jay Patel was repeatedly coerced to sign a Do Not Resuscitate (DNR) order for Balram, despite the family’s protests.

Balram subsequently died.

Although his health challenges were profound, including liver cancer and other life-threatening conditions, he should not have died in the way that he did:

Balram’s final story

In July 2023, he was admitted to St Thomas’ Hospital due to an infection that caused significant fluid retention. Initially, he was treated with oral diuretics, which proved ineffective, leading doctors to administer the medication intravenously – a method that successfully reduced the excess fluid.

However, following a Covid-19 outbreak on the ward, Balram was discharged with a plan to continue treatment at home using oral diuretics, despite previous evidence of their ineffectiveness. His father, Jay Patel, expressed concerns and requested a second opinion, but this request was denied.

Balram’s condition deteriorated rapidly after his discharge. On 7 August, Jay Patel contacted the hospital, pleading for a reassessment of his son’s treatment as the oral diuretics were not working. His appeals went unanswered, and no alternative treatment was provided. On 8 August, the family rushed Balram to the hospital’s A&E.

An X-ray revealed that his lungs were filled with fluid, yet there was a significant delay in administering the necessary intravenous diuretics. Tragically, Balram passed away in the early hours of 9 August, just hours after the appropriate treatment was finally initiated.

The hospital initially did not list pulmonary oedema (fluid accumulation in the lungs) as the cause of death. It was only after Jay Patel’s intervention with the coroner’s office that this was acknowledged. The coroner has since opened an investigation into the care and treatment delays that Balram experienced.

In response to his son’s death, Jay Patel founded the Patients Lives Matter foundation, aiming to advocate for patient rights and prevent similar tragedies. The foundation seeks to establish an independent body to investigate complaints against NHS staff and institutions, ensuring accountability and prompt action when patient care concerns arise. Jay Patel has also initiated a parliamentary petition to support this cause:

Assist people to live, not assisted dying

Balram’s untimely passing, Jay Patel states, was a direct result of the failure of medical institutions to follow proper protocols and respect his family’s wishes.

“The system failed our son” Patel says:

While we were already coping with the unimaginable stress, the establishment’s failure to adhere to medical guidelines further compounded our grief. Balram deserved better care, and no family should have to face such traumatic experiences.

With the Assisted Dying Bill currently under consideration, Patients Lives Matter remains committed to advocating for the protection of patients’ rights.

Jay Patel’s message is clear:

We must ensure that vulnerable individuals are not subjected to exploitation, especially when it comes to life-and-death decisions. The focus must be on improving medical care and creating NHS accountability through an Independent Review Board, not passing laws that may open the door to dangerous manipulation:

