Social media sensation Troy Hawke turned his attention to Britain’s water industry bosses – by gatecrashing an industry event. Hawke greeted executives at an annual conference in Brighton with his signature blend of elaborate compliments and uncomfortable truths about their industry’s record, and privatisation.

The self-styled “Greeters’ Guild” frontman left industry leaders struggling to explain why England remains one of only two countries globally to run water purely for profit – alongside Chile:

The water industry: toxic as hell

The comedian’s intervention comes as water companies face mounting criticism for paying out £85.2 billion to shareholders since privatisation in 1989 while sewage pollution incidents have soared. Southern Water, which provides water services in Brighton, is now proposing the highest price increase of 84%.

Troy Hawke said:

Call me naive but I can’t help but think that a water industry that prioritises people and the environment over shareholders profits could be anything but a good thing. Full written apology if I’m proved wrong.

The stunt, organised with campaign groups 38 Degrees and People vs Profiteers highlights shocking statistics showing nearly 2,000 people fell ill from sewage-contaminated water last year. Despite this record, water company CEOs continue to receive record-high bonuses, while 40% of households will struggle to pay their increased water bills.

Hawke can be heard asking one attendee whether his ‘boss’, ex-Liverpool and Denmark footballer Jan Mølby, will be at risk of botulism whilst taking his ‘cold water plunges’ in Greasby Brook. To another, who claimed to work ‘on the clean side’ of the industry, Hawke retorts “I didn’t know there was one!”

Shocking statistics

Bosses were also greeted with a mobile billboard outside the venue, showcasing shocking statistics first revealed by 38 Degrees via FOI requests: the ten major water companies in England and Wales have amassed 1,135 criminal convictions and £164 million in fines since privatisation in 1989:

38 Degrees analysed the lists of relevant convictions submitted to the Environment Agency by Southern Water, South West Water, Northumbrian Water, United Utilities, Severn Trent Water, Thames Water, Yorkshire Water, Anglian Water, Wessex Water, and Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water:

Convictions Costs Fines Other First reported conviction Latest reported conviction Anglian Water 128 £715,983.15 £4,916,055.00 1990 2024 United Utilities 205 £447,562.17 £5,021,000.00 1990 2023 Thames Water 187 £1,977,646.70 £41,615,485.00 £10,572.00 1991 2023 South West Water 174 £754,975.71 £4,535,784.00 1990 2022 Nothumbrian Water 48 £297,319.00 £1,515,091.00 1999 2022 Yorkshire Water 125 £359,947.20 £5,143,300.00 1989 2022 Southern Water 119 £2,739,914.38 £94,131,925.00 1990 2024 Severn Trent 62 £472,625.16 £6,553,995.00 2000 2020 Wessex Water 47 £171,250.00 1999 2024 Welsh Water 40 £114,418.75 £480,200.00 £1,175.00 2002 2024 Totals 1135 £7,880,392.22 £164,084,085.00

Attendees and members of the public alike were also guided from the train station to the conference venue by stickers reading “The Great Sewage Conference”.

Matthew McGregor, 38 Degrees CEO, said:

The scandal of sewage in our seas and rivers is an environmental disaster decades in the making. It’s rightfully making headlines every single week and the public are clear who they level the blame at: water companies. Since they were privatised in 1989, water companies have been racking up huge fines and criminal convictions for illegal sewage spills; whilst bills for customers soar and execs and shareholders profit through bonuses and dividends. The public have had enough, and that’s why we’ve brought a message to water company bosses to Brighton today that they can’t miss: enough is enough, clean up this mess, now! The Government has made a welcome commitment to tackling sewage head-on. The forthcoming Water Bill and independent commission must now result in real change, and meet the growing call from the public to clamp down on water companies and stop the sewage scandal once and for all.

Stop the water industry ripping us off

Jack Steadman of People vs Profiteers said:

Troy has a unique ability to expose absurdity through charm. The fact that water executives couldn’t explain why England should be one of only two countries running water for profit speaks volumes. Labour is considering banning water company profits – this shows exactly why they should.

Featured image and video supplied