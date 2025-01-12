A vigil to mark unjustly imprisoned Just Stop Oil activist Gaie Delap’s 78th birthday was held outside Eastwood Park Prison on Friday 10th January. It came after she was sent back to prison – despite having served her sentence – because of failures of the criminal justice system.

Gaie Delap: an outrage and injustice

The vigil for Gaie a peaceful and dignified Quaker-led occasion accompanied by family and friends:

It is now three weeks since Gaie was arrested and returned to prison following systemic failings in the management of her home detention curfew. These include evidence of deceit on the part of Serco EMS who manage tagging arrangements on behalf of the Ministry of Justice (see our New Year’s statement).

Gaie’s brother, Mick, who visited her last Friday said:

Despite her outrage, tempered with resignation, she tries to stay strong. She knows about the vigil. She is overwhelmed with the messages of support she has received. The best birthday present for her would be that common sense and justice prevail and lead to her re-release.

Lily Pridie, her daughter, had this message for her mother:

Please stay strong and keep your spirits up. We are so proud of you. Thousands of people are supporting you. Let’s hope that something positive comes out as a result of this awful situation.

One of the organisers of the vigil Jo Flanagan said:

The vigil will be supported by dozens of singers from the Climate Choir Movement which started in Bristol. Several of the organisers of this movement are Quakers and know Gaie personally and attend the same Quaker Meeting House in Bristol including the two co- founders. Many of the principles on which the choir it is founded align with Quaker values including peacefully singing ‘truth to power’ and standing up against injustice.

Close friend Mike Campbell added:

Gaie makes it clear too that this is not just about her situation. There are other countless women who are impacted by tagging failures. She told us about a woman released late and then recalled because there was no available bus to get home in time for their curfew. She also witnesses daily the impact of imprisonment on other women, those with mental health problems, addiction issues, mothers separated from their children. Like Gaie, these are women who should not be in prison.

Another birthday present for Gaie arrived early. This was in the form of a song called Eastwood Park Blues, written and performed by the Blue House Buoys, with a call to Shabana Mahmood, the Secretary of State for Justice and Lord Timpson, Prisons Minister to ‘free Gaie Delap’. “Dearest Gaie, we shower you with love”, said a spokesperson for group.

‘You should not be in prison on your birthday’

Carla Denyer, Green MP for Bristol Central, said “My heart goes out to Gaie who is spending her 78th birthday behind bars – all because the private company responsible for fitting electronic tags couldn’t find one the right size for her. I know her friends and family are desperate to see her come home. Gaie has not broken bail conditions, neither is she a threat to the public. I find it beyond belief that a solution cannot be found to get Gaie home”:

As Gaie’s MP I have tried everything I can to challenge the decision to send her back to prison – including writing to the prisons minister Lord Timpson and the probation service – and I will continue to push for her release.

Hannah Greer, of the Good Law Project who are crowdfunding for Gaie’s legal fees, said:

You should not be in prison on your birthday. On behalf of the hundreds of supporters whose generosity has so far raised over £20,000 you have our continued support and we send birthday greetings.

Melanie Jameson from Quakers in Criminal Justice who are upholding Gaie on her birthday said “With prisons overflowing, this is no place for peaceful climate protesters. In Gaie’s case, we are appalled that Serco’s failings have led to her recall”.

