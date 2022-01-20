Voter ID: An attack on democracy
The Tories’ Elections Bill aims to introduce mandatory voter ID. Curtis Daly explains how this could disenfranchise many of the most marginalised people.
Video transcript
House of Commons has passed the ‘Elections Bill’ – now in the House of Lords – in which voter ID is mandated for elections. This is another assault on our democracy. Here’s why…
On Monday evening, MPs voted in favour of the Elections Bill by 325 to 234. Within the bill, the government mandates the use of photo ID in order to vote in elections.
This could not be any clearer of an example of voter suppression. Let me break it down for you.
This is a tactic taken from the US for the government to cling to power – one that the Republican party pushed for decades. Many US states currently require photo ID to vote. However, Republicans want to go further.
Since 2013, Southern States have cut 1,200 polling stations with the help of the Supreme Court which weakened a voting-discrimination law.
The Civil and Human Rights conference found “that states with a history of racial discrimination have shuttered hundreds of voting locations since the court ruled that they did not need federal approval to change their laws.”
Read on...
Here we can see a picture forming. Voter ID laws affect those who are on lower incomes, or part of a minority group.
Why do this? Simply put, higher turnout affects the Conservatives negatively, and those from a lower socioeconomic background are more likely to vote for Labour.
But how does voter ID affect those who are poorer you ask?
Passports cost money, driving licenses cost money. For many there are those who can’t afford holidays abroad so why would they have a passport? Driving is expensive, factor in learning to drive, buying and maintaining a car, and of course the ridiculous cost of insurance.
It’s another case of more democracy for those with more money.
People with a disability, those who are unemployed, a new voter, or those without qualifications are less likely to have any form of ID.
The FCA financial life survey report from 2020 found that 4% of those from a BAME background don’t have a bank account, compared to 2% of those people from a white UK background.
So as we can see, the more marginalized you are, the less participation you would have under UK democracy when these ID laws come to fruition.
The government has claimed that they would issue free voter ID cards. The issue we found ourselves in is that the government would need to successfully issue one to every single person in this country, that is not guaranteed. This means that people may still have to pay for traditional forms of ID.
It is still another barrier to voting, and something that is not necessary.
How can the government justify themselves? In the same way the US does. Voter fraud. I’m not gonna beat around the bush, the excuse of voter fraud is a load of baloney.
In the 2019 general election, voter fraud is virtually non-existent with only 33 allegations. That’s 33 out of 58 million votes. Voter fraud makes absolutely zero difference to election outcomes.
What’s more, these plans are set to cost a whopping £40m over a decade, or £20 million per election if you will.
It’s money worth spending for the Tories if the working class, the poor, and minorities are shut out of elections, solidifying their grip on power.
If they cared about democracy, why would they not extend the vote to 16 and 17-year-olds rather than actively voting against it? Unsurprisingly, the young don’t vote Tory.
At its heart this is a civil liberties issue. In a society in which wealth and power grants you more access and democracy is fading away, the last thing we should be doing is adding more barriers for voters.
The threat to our democracy is not the tiny handful of people who attempt to engage in voter fraud; it is the capture of our elected representatives by businesses and the super rich, who buy their way to access our ministers and government contracts
Money knows no bounds, and this is another way of disenfranchisement, of smashing up what little democracy we have left.
We need to resist this, and if we work together we can.
We need your help to keep speaking the truth
Every story that you have come to us with; each injustice you have asked us to investigate; every campaign we have fought; each of your unheard voices we amplified; we do this for you. We are making a difference on your behalf.
Our fight is your fight. You’ve supported our collective struggle every time you gave us a like; and every time you shared our work across social media. Now we need you to support us with a monthly donation.
We have published nearly 2,000 articles and over 50 films in 2021. And we want to do this and more in 2022 but we don’t have enough money to go on at this pace. So, if you value our work and want us to continue then please join us and be part of The Canary family.
In return, you get:
* Advert free reading experience
* Quarterly group video call with the Editor-in-Chief
* Behind the scenes monthly e-newsletter
* 20% discount in our shop
Almost all of our spending goes to the people who make The Canary’s content. So your contribution directly supports our writers and enables us to continue to do what we do: speaking truth, powered by you. We have weathered many attempts to shut us down and silence our vital opposition to an increasingly fascist government and right-wing mainstream media.
With your help we can continue:
* Holding political and state power to account
* Advocating for the people the system marginalises
* Being a media outlet that upholds the highest standards
* Campaigning on the issues others won’t
* Putting your lives central to everything we do
We are a drop of truth in an ocean of deceit. But we can’t do this without your support. So please, can you help us continue the fight?
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.