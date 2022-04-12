Who is Rishi Sunak?
Rishi Sunak is having a tough week. The millionaire has to pay a fine for breaking lockdown rules, and his even richer wife is going to have to pay some tax on her income. Boohoo! Learn more in the first of our ‘Meet the Tories’ series: Who is Rishi Sunak?
Video transcript
Rishi Sunak’s everywhere these days, from announcing budgets, to his countless photo-ops. But behind the wide smiles and polished look, a much more sinister and calculating individual can be identified.
The first and most striking fact about our current chancellor is that he’s rich – and we mean really rich. For context, he’s actually the richest member of the House of Commons. And for more context, here is just one of Sunak’s four luxury properties – a striking £1.5m mansion located in Yorkshire. Estimates put his wealth at around £200m – so, just where does all his wealth come from?
Rishi was born in 1980 to ‘well to do’ parents – his dad, a general practitioner, and his mother, manager of a local pharmacy. But it was while obtaining his MBA at Stanford University that he met his future wife – billionaire Akshata Murthy – daughter of Indian Billionaire Narayana Murthy.
This opened many doors for Sunak, and he even went on to work as a director of his father’s in law’s company ‘Catamaran Ventures’. Aside from this, however, he’s worked for some of the world’s largest and most profitable banks, including the notorious Goldman Sachs. Sunak also worked for the hedge fund ‘The Children’s Investment Fund Management’. The hedge fund is known for launching a campaign that bet against a major Dutch Bank – ABN Amro. This point is crucial because this bet eventually led to the company’s instability, leading to its sale to the Royal Bank of Scotland – which ultimately started the chain of events that lead to the financial crash of 2008.
But aside from his own personal dealings, his billionaire wife’s finances have recently come under close scrutiny.
Akshata Murthy was widely criticised after being exposed for claiming non-domicile status on dividend payments she received from her father’s tech company, Infosys. Her stake in the company brought her over £10m last year – from which she paid no UK taxes. Only after massive public backlash was she pressured to drop this status and pay UK taxes on this income.
Read on...
While Rishi has shamelessly hiked taxes on millions of working people, and voted in measures that have reduced benefits for the most vulnerable – he lives in a completely different world. A world of luxury, wealth, and privilege.
So the next time you hear Rishi claiming he understands the pain of working people, or that he empathises with the families facing an unprecedented cost of living crisis, show them this video so that they understand – this is class war, plain and simple.
Featured image: HM treasury/flickr
We need your help to keep speaking the truth
Every story that you have come to us with; each injustice you have asked us to investigate; every campaign we have fought; each of your unheard voices we amplified; we do this for you. We are making a difference on your behalf.
Our fight is your fight. You’ve supported our collective struggle every time you gave us a like; and every time you shared our work across social media. Now we need you to support us with a monthly donation.
We have published nearly 2,000 articles and over 50 films in 2021. And we want to do this and more in 2022 but we don’t have enough money to go on at this pace. So, if you value our work and want us to continue then please join us and be part of The Canary family.
In return, you get:
* Advert free reading experience
* Quarterly group video call with the Editor-in-Chief
* Behind the scenes monthly e-newsletter
* 20% discount in our shop
Almost all of our spending goes to the people who make The Canary’s content. So your contribution directly supports our writers and enables us to continue to do what we do: speaking truth, powered by you. We have weathered many attempts to shut us down and silence our vital opposition to an increasingly fascist government and right-wing mainstream media.
With your help we can continue:
* Holding political and state power to account
* Advocating for the people the system marginalises
* Being a media outlet that upholds the highest standards
* Campaigning on the issues others won’t
* Putting your lives central to everything we do
We are a drop of truth in an ocean of deceit. But we can’t do this without your support. So please, can you help us continue the fight?
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.