Go forth and multiply
Image description
This cartoon depicts a wooden ark, with a banner on the top deck reading “Freedom Day!” and the words “Ark-Royally Irresponsible” written on the side. On the deck Boris Johnson is depicted throwing away a mask and saying “Go forth and multiply!”. Through the windows and open gangway you can see the ark if full of little green viruses, who are depicted walking down the gangplank and floating off into the air.
Fund our Investigations Unit
You can help us investigate corruption, expose injustice and uncover the truth.
As one of the only independent investigations units in the country, we work for you – but we need your help to keep going. We need to raise £10,000 to continue our groundbreaking investigations. Can you chip in?
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.