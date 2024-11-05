At his final rally before the 2024 US presidential election, JD Vance – Donald Trump’s running mate – called Kamala Harris ‘trash’.

Watch: JD Vance has a final and empty rally in Atlanta, Georgia as he says “In two days we’re going to take out the TRASH in Washington D.C. and the Trash’s name is Kamala Harris”. JD Vance is frustrated and broken, without question the worst Presidential Campaign in modern… pic.twitter.com/MxfsikAPn8 — Chris Borkowski (@cborkowski) November 4, 2024

Nicole Wallace, news anchor on MSNBC replied with ‘JD Vance you just [fucked] up in a way that I’ve never seen in my political life and I worked for Sarah Palin’.

Watch “JD Vance you just f’ed up in a way I’ve never seen in my pollical life and I worked for Sarah Palin” – Nicole Wallace

JD Vance just called Kamala Harris TRASH at his final rally in Atlanta, Georgia. pic.twitter.com/xjJHQ0KRPC — Chris Borkowski (@cborkowski) November 4, 2024

Sarah Palin is the former Republican vice-presidential candidate notorious for her numerous blunders and bigotry. Like the time she likened hockey moms to pit bulls in lipstick. The Guardian called her selection “an act of political desperation that left Washington aghast”.

At least JD Vance and his messaging are consistent

JD Vance’s last, desperate outburst at the rally was totally on brand for Trump’s campaign, given it’s consistent messages of misogyny:

You have such little respect for women @JDVance . You just can’t stop showing your true self. How about some therapy to deal with your anger towards women, instead of inflicting it on the rest of us? https://t.co/MzSFBRboWD — Andrea McGimsey (@AndreaMcGimsey) November 5, 2024

Her watching it again intently was me. they have to get this clip to every Election Day female voter. It really is one of the most revolting clips ever from a politician, including Trump. The way he said it. Even Trump is not this stupid. https://t.co/LhMbTncVHK — Tin (@tintintar) November 5, 2024

If he shows this much contempt for the Black woman running to be president, you can only guess what he thinks of women more generally:

Trump’s running mate thinks the first female U.S. vice president and Trump’s competitor is “trash.” Trash. Trash. https://t.co/W9aRiwF538 — John Walke (@JohnDWalke) November 5, 2024

I’m lost on how any woman can support him. https://t.co/Vx1nnv3O2D — Hannah Drake (@HannahDrake628) November 5, 2024

Angry White man calls successful Black woman trash. This is who they are. https://t.co/RLe1NQJC4U — Sue Runs Far 🇺🇸 🦅 (@SueSandersHere) November 4, 2024

It’s also par for the course for Trump too. After all, the man who once boasted about grabbing a woman “by the pussy” is quite literally who JD Vance is running alongside for president:

The only thing “Alpha” about Trump is his level of delusion. Oh, and his misogyny and racism. — Pete Masalsky (@PMasalsky) November 5, 2024

The whole world is watching and hoping for Trump to lose. MAGA is standing for racism, misogyny and lies over facts. A party based on hatred and spreading fear. I hope their asses get kicked tonight — Don Guest (@mf2hda) November 5, 2024

Today, voters have the chance to show JD Vance what they really think of him and his orange pal:

Please god, someone just tell me I never have to hear another word from this loser again after tomorrow https://t.co/CiMasSN3xg — Kristina (@dumb_birdDee) November 5, 2024

Is this really who we want to be? Why would you ever vote for someone who could just as easily call you “trash?” This isn’t leadership. This isn’t inspirational. This isn’t American. It’s pathetic. It’s petty. It’s small. It’s beneath us. https://t.co/ERdGxcgAdw — Philip Jones (@philgoodstory) November 5, 2024

There it is, y’all. There it is. Closing message. When you know all eyes are on you, this is what you say. And it says it all. https://t.co/OhM1BGsGIB — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) November 5, 2024

Ladies, remember this on your way to the polls tomorrow. JD Vance thinks you’re trash. https://t.co/UyUJ8kCxkR — Brian Guteking SZN (@packrfan4) November 5, 2024

Slow-clap JD Vance, you singlehandedly alienated over half the electorate at your very last rally – just as people were starting to hit the polls. In true Trumpian style, you’re getting the fuck ups in before you slip into post-election irrelevance? Smart!

The whole debacle summed up the absolute dumpster-fire US democracy really is.

The Canary is no fan of Harris, but the Trump campaign’s misogyny needs calling out regardless. If there’s any trash in US politics, it’s the privileged, pretentious white men who’ve risen far above their station. And there’s one word that explains their enormous unearned wealth and power: patriarchy.

Hopefully it will be Trump and JD Vance that get taken out with the rest of the trash on Wednesday.

Feature image via Fox 5 Atlanta/Youtube