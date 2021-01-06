A message to anti-lockdown protesters and Covid-deniers

conspiracy theory sticker
Eliza Egret


Like me, you were probably eager for 2020 to finish. And, like me, you might have hoped for a bright new start to 2021. But as the new year approached, I realised that I had been extremely naive to think that things would get better. Both Essex and Buckinghamshire authorities declared major incidents in their counties as virus rates surged. At the same time, news came out that hospitals in Kent had run out of intensive care beds, so patients were being transported to other parts of the country. And on 4 January, it was announced that patients would also be moved from London hospitals, as the capital struggled to cope with patient numbers.

There are currently over 86 million confirmed cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) in the world. Of course, this figure is a gross underestimate, because access to testing varies across the world, and in the UK, many of us who had the virus in the first half of 2020 had no way of being tested. Almost 2 million people have died so far. In the UK, we haven’t yet reached our next peak. Rates are still rising rapidly. Your county could very soon find itself struggling to cope, just like London, Kent, Buckinghamshire and Essex.

No, coronavirus is not a hoax

Despite the blatant evidence that we’re now completely overwhelmed by the virus, coronavirus conspiracy theorists continue to insist that it’s all a hoax. In the UK, conspiracy stickers have appeared in towns, and protesters have even started demonstrating outside hospitals where people are dying of Covid:

Others have been photographing allegedly empty hospital corridors to try to prove that we’re being lied to, and that hospitals aren’t actually overwhelmed by the pandemic. This is an insult to every NHS worker who risks their life on a daily basis, and it can surely only worsen the pain for those who have lost people they love to the virus.

Meanwhile, major cities around the world, from London to Toronto, have seen anti-lockdown protests. Of course, being anti-lockdown doesn’t necessarily mean that you think that Covid is a hoax. But while protesting, demonstrators have disregarded measures, such as mask-wearing and social distancing, that would help prevent the spread of the virus.

At every step, the government has acted terribly

Pretty much all of us on the left would agree that the government has acted criminally throughout the pandemic, from inadequate PPE leading to the deaths of health workers, to denying that schools needed to be closed. Its course of action – or rather inaction – has been to keep the capitalist status-quo intact. It doesn’t want to provide state funds to us working class millions, and if it had its way, it would continue its years-long policy of draining the NHS of all funding. Coronavirus has been a massive inconvenience for the Tories.

The government was too slow to call for a lockdown back in March 2020, while its November semi-lockdown and subsequent tier system were half-hearted attempts to look like it was at least doing something. The new announcement, that we’re all going into proper lockdown this time, only came after intense pressure from the National Education Union and collective action from teachers, refusing to go into schools.

Yes, the government is taking advantage of the pandemic

Of course, that doesn’t mean to say that the government hasn’t used the pandemic to its advantage. The NHS has suddenly been labelled affectionately by the Tories as “our NHS”. And of course, the government has also seized the opportunity to provide private companies with massive contracts worth millions, from Serco and its dire Test and Trace system, to Ayanda Capital, which was awarded £252.5m to supply face masks. And we know that companies like Pfizer are set to make billions in profits from Covid vaccines.

On top of this, while we have been preoccupied, the Tories have been busy granting themselves sweeping new powers. We all need to fight draconian laws coming into force, such as the Counter-Terrorism and Sentencing Bill and the Covert Human Intelligence Sources Bill, and we need to stand up to increasing mass surveillance.

But it’s okay to be anti-state and obey a lockdown

Many of us who support social distancing measures are anti-state, or are at least critical of it.  And do you know what? It’s okay to be critical of the state and yet still obey a temporary lockdown.

You see, it’s about caring for our communities, especially for those who are most susceptible to getting seriously ill, or even dying from Covid. Imagine for a second that we lived in a society that was more radically democratic, where we weren’t ruled by the government, and where people made decisions at the grassroots level. Wouldn’t we come to a similar conclusion? That we would do all that we could to stop the spread of the virus and act for the collective good?

At the same time, we need to be vigilant during this lockdown, scrutinising the state at every step. And we need to look out for racialised policing, holding the police to account when they will inevitably target and fine BAME communities once again.

And it also means putting pressure on the state to ensure that people can survive a lockdown. This means ensuring statutory sick pay is raised to the real living wage, banning evictions, housing homeless people and ensuring all children have access to the technology they need to learn.

Being anti-lockdown is massively ableist

If you’re not willing to temporarily lockdown for a few weeks, or you’re against mask-wearing, then you’re being ableist. As you attend your anti-lockdown demonstrations (without a mask on, of course), you’re not thinking about those with chronic illnesses who are terrified for their lives. You’re not thinking about those who can’t leave their houses because if they catch Covid they will die. You’re not thinking about the elderly, stuck in care homes or isolated in their own homes, because they’re the most vulnerable. You’re not thinking about those with learning disabilities, who were found to be six times more likely to die during the first wave. You’re also not thinking about those whose urgent cancer treatment has to be put on hold because hospitals are too overwhelmed.

The Canary spoke to Ed Jones, who has a chronic illness and has been shielding since March. He said:

A quarter of people in the UK have pre-existing [health] conditions. There has been a lot of research showing that people with a wide range of conditions are more at risk of serious impacts, or even dying, from Covid. Denying the effects of Covid is deeply ableist, as it denies the lived experiences of disabled people in the UK. So many disabled people have struggled through this pandemic without support, while others have become even more disabled or died due to the virus.

We need to support each other

We do know by now that a lockdown comes at a massive cost. People’s mental health undeniably suffers, as more and more of us feel lonely, anxious and isolated.

So it’s up to all of us to think proactively about what we can do in our communities to help. All of us – anarchists, socialists and Covid-deniers alike – can agree on one thing: that the government has failed us. We can’t rely on it to look out for the most vulnerable people, so we need to continue to build the mutual aid networks that we formed during the first lockdown. We need to continue using our neighbourhood WhatsApp groups – or set them up – and check in with our neighbours. A sense of community will give people strength.

We shouldn’t call people out for not sticking to lockdown rules (aside from rich second home-owners, perhaps!) We need to trust that everyone will do what they can, to the best of their ability and that everyone’s emotional and physical needs are different. Lockdown may be the only option we have right now to deal with the pandemic but shaming people will only make individuals feel more isolated and alone.

I hope we will look back on this period as a time when we began to reconnect again, where we got to know our communities and stopped thinking only about ourselves. It’s not natural to live so individualistically. It is natural to care for our communities. This pandemic is, finally, waking us up to that.

Featured image via Eliza Egret

    1. You did not mention Starmer and the 90% PLP Neolabour Tories roll on this, Any Labour Government is not better than a Conservative Government! We can’t support each other with a Dangerous, Divisive, Fear Mongering, Anti Free Speech LOTO and 90% like him!
      Blindfolding ourselves when running into a hornets’ nest is not going to hurt any less than running into the hornets’ nest in full view!
      We need to find common ground and stop criticising each other, the world has gone perfectly mad!

    2. Whilst I am in no way a covid is a hoax conspiracy theorist, I do have a problem with the mandatory face mask rules. There is very little evidence that wearing a face mask works in any way shape or form. If you listen and read carefully you will understand that the public health and government people all actually say that by wearing a mask you lessen the risk of you passing on the virus, in other words wearing a mask does not stop you from catching this dreadful thing. And yet we see people on their own driving cars wearing a mask and even gloves, you see people walking towards you suddenly put a mask on and I have even heard of people wearing masks in their own homes to protect themselves from their family members ! If face masks are the magic that will stop this virus dead, why don’t we all just wear one full time for a month and then it will be gone ? As for the vaccines it is clear that we are not being told the full truth, if they are perfectly safe why does it normally take up to ten years to produce one? Do the scientists just slow down for nine yers and then speed up? And if they can be produced and approved in under a year why do we let people with other conditions that a vaccine could help or stop, suffer ? And finally (sorry for the rant) but if wearing a mask stops you from catching Covid 19, that means it’s airborne which in turn means the end of our species

      1. Q. As for the vaccines it is clear that we are not being told the full truth, if they are perfectly safe why does it normally take up to ten years to produce one? Do the scientists just slow down for nine yers and then speed up? And if they can be produced and approved in under a year why do we let people with other conditions that a vaccine could help or stop, suffer ? A. The Oxford solution is based on an existing virus vaccine already developed so (as per Professor Gilbert explanation), adaptations, tweaks etc did not take a lot of time, still relied on scientific input from across the world. Great collaboration. Shed loads of money were hurled at this, thus negating the need for endless grant applications and approvals, which cut the time.

        That said (and this is a comment, not directed at Gibsonn who made a valid vaccine observation) I personally have some reservations about the vaccines, not least the extended period for the 2nd injection. I am by no means an anti vaxxer, and I am not in a high risk category. However, I do wear a face covering, I socially distance, and I also carry hand sanitiser when out. I’d go so far as to say the virus, in currents forms (s) is not going to disappear any time soon if ever, so we should all continue to be vigilant & adhere to guidance, going further if you feel that is better, and if you are not following guidance (masks and distancing, limited contact), please for your own sake and others, start doing so.

    3. “As you attend your anti-lockdown demonstrations (without a mask on, of course), you’re not thinking about those with chronic illnesses who are terrified for their lives. You’re not thinking about those who can’t leave their houses because if they catch Covid they will die. You’re not thinking about the elderly, stuck in care homes or isolated in their own homes, because they’re the most vulnerable.”
      Unfortunately, not so. I’ve read many anti-maskers saying things like this virus only affects the elderly and those with underlying conditions. Their attitude appears to be “Why should we care?”

    4. A very confusing article that, perhaps, sums up the Covid Crisis (?). The most pertinent point was the call for localised action with respect to the most vulnerable members of a community. Sensitivity to our neighbours situations and possible vulnerability goes without saying. Hopefully that attitude will extend beyond our immediate environment.
      However, even the nature of the article and some of the replies demonstrate the consequences of the UK’s response to this issue. Ridiculous generalisations of ‘people’s opinions’ based on a rigid conception of how anyone should behave in our present ‘situation’. So that any non-conformity gets labelled as ‘criminal insensitivity’ by the holier than thou brigade.
      It would be pointless to deny the existence of a virus named Covid and when we entered sclockdown in March of 2020 we did it in good faith. Locally, communities knew who was most vulnerable and when delivery couldn’t be arranged we shopped for each other. Meanwhile people in authority, faced with the consequential bed shortage that arose from Tory and New Labour’s NHS policy, moved POSITIVE Covid patients into care homes! The death rate in April of 2020 could be defined as institutional murder, however even that remains ‘provisional’ for the time being.
      Observing that the virus is deadly to those with pre-existing health conditions, which includes many of our oldest citizens is not saying that one doesn’t care about them. It is simply an accurate observation. Another accurate observation would be that over the two years 2018 and 2019 600,000 people died in each of those years; that is an average of 1600 people per day. I imagine that many of those people had underlying health issues and as a consequence were extremely vulnerable to influenza, so that when they died their death could have been attributed to that virus.
      ” death can be registered with both COVID-19 and Influenza and Pneumonia mentioned on the death certificate. Deaths where both were mentioned have been counted in both categories.”
      and
      “We use the term “due to COVID-19” or “due to Influenza and Pneumonia” when referring only to deaths where that illness was recorded as the underlying cause of death. We use the term “involving COVID-19” or “involving Influenza and Pneumonia” when referring to deaths that had that illness mentioned anywhere on the death certificate, whether as an underlying cause or not.” (https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/deaths/bulletins/deathsregisteredweeklyinenglandandwalesprovisional/weekending25december2020)
      I’ve mentioned this before but I feel the need to express it once more – cases, cases everywhere but no-one there to think. In a society with a national reading age of NINE it is hardly surprising that most people wear ineffective masks, when wearing masks do not ‘social distance’, remain perplexed that local funeral firms are not overwhelmed or that body burners are not glowing during the long winter nights…

      Report comment

      1. I remember a few years back, public information broadcasts during the ‘flu season would advise us to use disposable tissues rather than handkerchiefs because, they said, by using a handkerchief continuously we were breathing the germs back in and prolonging the illness. I accept that wearing a mask may, at that moment, reduce the risk of me infecting someone else, but surely – if what they were telling us about flu and handkerchiefs was correct – by wearing a mask I am prolonging the virus’ stay in my body, asking more of my immune system and delaying my own recovery (if I’m asymptomatic, I’m also increasing the duration of my contagiousness). I’ll get me coat!

    5. Please stop conflating the terms ‘anti-vaccination’ and ‘covid denier’. And while your at it, stop the Piers Morgan-style dismissive generalisation of everyone who diverts from the official narrative. Some people are terrified of the virus. I’m not, but that doesn’t mean I think it doesn’t exist. I’m eligible for free flu vaccination but I don’t take it. That doesn’t mean I’m anti vaccination – if someone wants it they can have it but I don’t so I won’t. The same applies for the covid vaccine – I won’t be taking it (It disappoints me that The Canary is so fixed to the official line on Covid that it – like BBC, ITV, Sky, the Guardian etc. – fails to report the deaths and serious physical side effects that are being reported elsewhere as the Pfizer vaccine rolls out in Portugal, Norway, Mexico, Brazil and Israel, or that thousands of hospital workers in California and 30% of medical staff in New York are refusing to be vaccinated, while hospital workers in Texas are being offered $500 each to take the vaccine)

