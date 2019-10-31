New elitist attack on Jeremy Corbyn acts as the best possible endorsement
In a radio interview with Nigel Farage, Donald Trump has launched a desperate attack on Jeremy Corbyn. And it serves as a perfect endorsement for the Labour leader.
You know you’re doing something right when Trump doesn’t like you
Speaking to Farage on LBC, Trump argued that:
Corbyn would be so bad for your country – he’d be so bad. He’d take you in such a bad way. He’d take you into such bad places.
Talking about Boris Johnson, meanwhile, he said:
he’s a fantastic man, and I think he’s the exact right guy for the times.
Featured image via Wikimedia and Wikimedia, with additional content via Press Association
