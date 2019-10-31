New elitist attack on Jeremy Corbyn acts as the best possible endorsement

It was Trump who said in June the NHS is “on the table”. And he knows if Labour wins US corporations won’t get their hands on it.

Donald Trump is trying to interfere in Britain’s election to get his friend Boris Johnson elected.

Earlier on, Corbyn had tweeted:

We will stop them. The NHS is ours and it’s not up for grabs. https://t.co/Juov0IrbpP

A perfect endorsement

Many people on Twitter pointed out that this could hardly be a better endorsement for Corbyn, considering how terrible Trump is:

Corbyn tells the world we simply will not allow a Trump Brexit. Our NHS is #NotForSale Trump has just called up his mate Farage to tell him how terrible Jeremy Corbyn is. Rattled are we, Mr President? #WinWithLabour — Rachael Swindon (@Rachael_Swindon) October 31, 2019

Let me get this straight. We’re supposed to pay attention to Donald Trump (an exploitative billionaire) talking to Nigel Farage (rich city boy) telling us to vote for Boris Johnson (another rich toff) whilst he slags off Jeremy Corbyn? Something tells me the rich are worried. — Liam Young (@liamyoung) October 31, 2019

Congenital liar Donald Trump endorsing serial liar Boris Johnson is great news for Jeremy Corbyn, fuelling fears the Tories would sell the NHS to the US and lower food standards. Trump's unpopular in the UK – @YouGov found a 67%-19% negative rating https://t.co/eqhCZOmoXJ — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) October 31, 2019

Great ad for Jeremy Corbyn!

Donald Trump is desperate for a Brexit trade deal that opens our NHS up to greedy American pharmaceutical companies. Only @UKLabour can save us from a Trump-Johnson-Farage 😱 alliance #VoteLabour2019 https://t.co/gCcAxYQcOD — Faiza Shaheen (@faizashaheen) October 31, 2019

If you weren't sure about voting for a Jeremy Corbyn-led Labour govt, this extraordinary attack on Jeremy should convince you. Don't let Boris Johnson's Tories turn Britain into Donald Trump's poodle.https://t.co/MO2DYrXg0t — Chris Williamson MP #GTTO (@DerbyChrisW) October 31, 2019

Trump attacks Corbyn on Nigel Farage’s propaganda slot? Short of an endorsement from Beyoncé herself, Labour really couldn’t have hoped for better. pic.twitter.com/hEYnB401xN — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) October 31, 2019

Kicking off Labour’s campaign on the same day, meanwhile, Corbyn said the election would be a clear battle between the people and the “elites” allied with Johnson. And he hit out at “tax dodgers, bad bosses, big polluters, and billionaire-owned media holding our country back”, calling out specific elitist figures by name. There were also chants of “not for sale” as he pledged to protect the NHS from a post-Brexit trade deal between the Conservatives and Trump. Corbyn clarified:

We stand for the many. Boris Johnson’s born-to-rule Conservatives protect the privileged few. They’ve slashed taxes for the richest and vital services and support for everyone else.

With this in mind, no one should be at all surprised that Trump fears Corbyn. And the fact that the Labour leader will not bow down to elitists like Trump and Johnson is the perfect endorsement – and the perfect reason to make him prime minister.