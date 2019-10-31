New elitist attack on Jeremy Corbyn acts as the best possible endorsement

Jeremy Corbyn and Donald Trump
Ed Sykes


In a radio interview with Nigel Farage, Donald Trump has launched a desperate attack on Jeremy Corbyn. And it serves as a perfect endorsement for the Labour leader.

You know you’re doing something right when Trump doesn’t like you

Speaking to Farage on LBC, Trump argued that:

Corbyn would be so bad for your country – he’d be so bad. He’d take you in such a bad way. He’d take you into such bad places.

Start your day with The Canary News Digest

Fresh and fearless; get excellent independent journalism from The Canary, delivered straight to your inbox every morning.




Talking about Boris Johnson, meanwhile, he said:

he’s a fantastic man, and I think he’s the exact right guy for the times.

Related articles

Corbyn soon responded to Trump’s comments, saying:

Earlier on, Corbyn had tweeted:

A perfect endorsement

Many people on Twitter pointed out that this could hardly be a better endorsement for Corbyn, considering how terrible Trump is:

Kicking off Labour’s campaign on the same day, meanwhile, Corbyn said the election would be a clear battle between the people and the “elites” allied with Johnson. And he hit out at “tax dodgers, bad bosses, big polluters, and billionaire-owned media holding our country back”, calling out specific elitist figures by name. There were also chants of “not for sale” as he pledged to protect the NHS from a post-Brexit trade deal between the Conservatives and Trump. Corbyn clarified:

We stand for the many. Boris Johnson’s born-to-rule Conservatives protect the privileged few. They’ve slashed taxes for the richest and vital services and support for everyone else.

With this in mind, no one should be at all surprised that Trump fears Corbyn. And the fact that the Labour leader will not bow down to elitists like Trump and Johnson is the perfect endorsement – and the perfect reason to make him prime minister.

Featured image via Wikimedia and Wikimedia, with additional content via Press Association

Since you're here ...

We know you don't need a lecture. You wouldn't be here if you didn't care.
Now, more than ever, we need your help to challenge the rightwing press and hold power to account. Please help us survive and thrive.

The Canary Support

Related articles