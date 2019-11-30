The latest Scottish polls predict an SNP ‘landslide’ and people are buzzin’

Latsest STV News polls have predicted the SNP is to make “major gains” in the upcoming general election, potentially resulting in a “landslide”. The polls conducted by Ipsos MORI puts first minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon’s party on 44% of the vote share – up from 36.9% of the vote in 2017.

But Sturgeon took to Twitter with a word of warning:

“Major gains” for SNP

As STV News reported, the SNP has an 18-point lead over its nearest competitor – the Scottish Conservatives polling at 26%. With just 13 days to polling day, the SNP is predicted to pick up 13 additional seats. If that comes to fruition, it stands to win 48 out of 59 Scottish seats. The latest poll suggests that key marginal battlegrounds such as Stirling, North East Fife, and North East Glasgow will likely be won by the SNP.

This is also bad news for Scottish Labour, which could be left with just one seat polling at 16%. Despite predicted gains before the election campaign, Lib Dems may hold its four seats in Scotland. Scottish Conservatives could lose more than half its seats falling to just six. But since Sturgeon has agreed to back Jeremy Corbyn as prime minister, SNP seats could prove vital in forming any progressive alliance at Westminster if there’s a hung parliament.

The Reaction

Twitter was buzzin’ at the release of the new polls.

So much so, one Twitter user wished the SNP stood in England:

I wish your party had candidates in England! I'd be voting SNP!! — Gilly (@mrsscreations) November 28, 2019

Another person wanted Scotland to send a message “of our intention” and called on people to get out and campaign:

This is terrific! Come on #Scotland, let's get the @theSNP over 50%.. send a really HUGE message of our intention! #ClaimOfRight #IndyIsComing. Get out and campaign for your local #SNP candidate! Stuff envelopes, make calls, chap doors, run a stall etc. We can do this! — Gillian🦄 #CyberMidge 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@GillianSproule) November 28, 2019

One Twitter user asked what’s wrong with “some folk”, as 26% of Scottish voters back the Tories:

26% of Scots voting for Boris Johnson as PM and more Tory austerity. What the hell is wrong with some folk? Unbelievable that he can get anyone to vote for him! — Chris Stewart (@stu33JS) November 28, 2019

And another had already sent off their SNP postal vote:

I sent my postal vote off yesterday, snp all the way 🙋🏼🤞🏻 — AmyElizabethTaylor🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@amypopsxo) November 28, 2019

But there’s more…

The STV News polls also show an increase in support for Scottish independence. The Yes campaign posted the results of the poll:

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Yet another poll shows support for Scottish independence rising to 50%. ✍️ Scotland must have a choice about its future. Pledge your support at https://t.co/fkiOEPFSzq. pic.twitter.com/kqsV6gdWQ6 — Yes (@YesScot) November 28, 2019

With support at 50% for Scottish independence, it shows a dramatic shift in opinion in a short space of time. In November 2018, support for a Yes vote was at just 43%.

Ya dancer! Sturgeon must also be buzzin’.

Polls will be polls

Yes, single opinion polls don’t always reflect the reality come election day. But the SNP has generally polled higher than its vote share in the 2017 general election. And it’s increased significantly since June 2019. The party also put stopping Brexit and Indyref2 at the heart of its election campaign. With support for Scottish independence creeping up consistently since November 2018, it seems Sturgeon could be on to a winner. And for the sake of progressive politics across the whole UK, let’s all hope so.

Feature image via Kenneth Halley/Wiki Commons